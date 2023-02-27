Sons of the Forest Golden Armor | How to get and use Golden Armor

Stranded on a gigantic, glorious island with nothing but some suitcases and the strange dude that is Kelvin, Sons of the Forest isn’t the idyllic getaway you might’ve hoped for. Much of the time, you’ll be fleeing cannibals and mutants. That is, if you don’t succumb and become one yourself.

Catch a glimpse of some cannibal island action right here.

To stay alive and keep your base intact, there are a few things you ought to do beyond building walls and finding weapons, namely finding some armor to protect yourself with. So, in this guide, we explain how to get the Golden Armor in Sons of the Forest.

How to get Golden Armor in Sons of the Forest

The Golden Armor in Sons of the Forest is located in an underground laboratory just south of a cave and lake at the base of the snowy mountain. The location of the lab is marked by a green and white circle on your map, shown in the below images.

Here’s the lab containing the Golden Armor shown on your GPS.

Here’s the lab containing the Golden Armor on the Sons of the Forest map, for clarity.

Head over to this marker, and you’ll find entrance to the lab in no-time.

To successfully make your way through this cave, you’ll need the rebreather, rope gun, and shovel in advance. You then should’ve used your shovel to retrieve the Maintenance Keycard, which we’ll also need in this laboratory.

Enter the cave and, in the following lab, go downstairs, whip out the Maintenance Keycard and press forward. Interact with the upcoming yellow door, and when you wake up, head downstairs again.

You’ll find a few rooms worth exploring down here, and in one of them, you’ll find the Golden Armor sat on the sofa, as shown below. The only thing we’re missing now happens to be the mask for this set; the Golden Mask.

How to get the Golden Mask in Sons of the Forest

The Golden Mask in Sons of the Forest is fortunately found in this same lab, so you’ve not much legwork to do. You will, however, need to take on some mutants.

From the area where you grabbed the Golden Armor, continue to head downstairs until you reach floor five. Go into the left room. You’ll find the Golden Mask on the middle corpse in this room, as shown below.

Is Golden Armor good in Sons of the Forest?

Simply put, no, the Golden Armor is not the best of armor to use in Sons of the Forest. It’s not particularly great for defending yourself whatsoever, but collecting the set is key to completing the game, so you’ll want to retrieve it sooner or later.

The armor does work to reduce damage, but is by no means as good as other armor types that can nullfy certain damage-types, such as the Tech Armor.

How to use Golden Armor in Sons of the Forest

The Golden Armor in Sons of the Forest is an end-game piece of kit that you’ll need.

You can equip the armor from your inventory and use it as you would any other armor, but considering the fact that it sucks, you might want to opt for something else.

Regardless, keep the Golden Armor in your inventory. Without spoiling the end of Sons of the Forest, you’ll eventually come across the mysterious VIP Bunker on the island that contains a strange, locked door. This door seemingly requires an arm of sorts to unlock.

When you approach this bunker and are ready to press on, equip the Golden Armor and unlock the strange door.

That’s it for Golden Armor in Sons of the Forest. For more on the creepy cannibal island, take a look at how to befriend Virginia, and how to make a defensive wall.