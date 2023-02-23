Sons of the Forest releases in Early Access today, here’s what you need to know

Sons of the Forest, the long-awaited sequel to Endnight Games’ The Forest, is almost here. Albeit, in Early Access. It’s been almost nine years since The Forest first launched, so for those among us who have been patiently waiting to explore a perilous island with friends again, it’s been a long time coming.

Check out this multiplayer and building trailer for Sons of the Forest.

With The Forest being one of the best survival games out there, fans of the game can only hope that its successor, Sons of the Forest, builds on what made the game great. If you’re unfamiliar, Sons of the Forest is a survival horror game that places you on an elusive island. Here, you’ll need to make a home for yourself and simply try to survive against the island's secrets, and endless cannibals.

Sons of the Forest Release Time

Sons of the Forest will release in Early Access today, February 23. Players will be able to purchase and install the game from 9AM PT / 12PM ET / 5PM GMT via Steam. There are no options to pre-order or preload the game currently.

Endnight Games’ has also advised via the game's Steam FAQ that it expects Sons of the Forest to remain in Early Access for 6-8 months, although this could change depending on what players have to say about the game. So, if you’re planning on waiting for the finished experience, you’ve a good few more months to go!

Sons of the Forest is also set to retail at $29.99 USD, according to a tweet from Endnight Games. No prices for other regions have been listed yet.

Hey Everyone,



Due to the scope of our new game Sons Of The Forest, it has been hard to pinpoint an exact release date, and today we have to delay one last time.



Giving us time to complete the polish we feel is needed, we will release Feb 23, 2023, priced at $29.99USD.

Will you be giving Sons of the Forest a go this weekend? It seems like a lot of people might be, considering it managed to kick Starfield from the top of Steam’s most wishlisted games last week. Let us know!