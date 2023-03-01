Sons of the Forest ending explained, and how to reach the ending

Sons of the Forest doesn’t hold your hand or point you in any direction. When you wake up on that cannibal-infested island, that’s it. It’s your sole responsibility to survive long enough to be able to escape. However, when it’s all done and dusted, I can’t blame you if you need the Sons of the Forest ending explained.

If you’ve missed any excerpts of lore around the island it’s troublesome to wrap your head around the true meaning of what you've seen. And even if you haven't, coming to your own conclusion still requires some theorising. In this guide, we explain everything you need to know about the story, and detail how to reach the ending of Sons of the Forest.

How to reach the ending of Sons of the Forest

Believe it or not, you can reach the ending of Sons of the Forest relatively quickly if you know exactly what you need and where to go. Without exploring the rest of the island, however, it’s difficult to piece together what actually just happened.

You’ll need a few items to achieve the ending of Sons of the Forest, and these are as follows:

Rebreather Rope Gun Shovel Maintenance Keycard VIP Keycard Golden Armor

First, you’ll want to retrieve the rebreather and rope gun from their respective caves, and use them to get the shovel from a third cave. We detail exactly where you need to go in our guide on how to get the shovel in Sons of the Forest.

With the shovel finally in your possession, it’s time for us to get the Maintenance Keycard. This is coincidentally located in a Bunker at the green circle closest to the rope gun cave on our GPS. You need to dig the site using your shovel and head on inside to retrieve the Keycard.

Here's where to find the Maintenance Keycard.

The VIP Keycard is in a cave also marked on our GPS, and is the one closest to the rebreather cave. For more detail on exactly where to go, head on over to our guide on where to find each Keycard in Sons of the Forest.

Here's where to find the VIP Keycard.

Finally, with the relevant Keycards in our possession, we need one last thing: Golden Armor. This is found at, you guessed it, another green circle on our GPS. This one just so happens to be on the other side of the island to everything we’ve found so far, though.

And here's where to find the Golden Armor!

Look for the green circle on your GPS that is by a large lake with a cave on it, and head on over. You’ll need the Maintenance Keycard to get inside, and here, you’ll find the Golden Armor.

Now that we have all the equipment we need, it’s time to travel to the VIP Bunker (shown below). As you might expect, this area is going to be riddled with god-awful mutants left, right, and centre (unless you’re playing on peaceful mode).

You should’ve found a weapon by now, given that the Golden Armor bunker contains a pistol, but fear not if you haven’t. This upcoming bunker has a shotgun and ammo inside that you can grab before things turn really grisly.

Make your way through the underground facility until you reach what is clearly the VIP living quarters. There will be a bathroom here with a broken wall exuding smoke. Head on through to reach a golden door. Here, equip the Golden Armor and interact with the door to continue ahead.

You’re now entering a huge, sprawling cave full of enemies and lava. The path is linear from here. Eventually, you’ll reach a golden cube with a soldier inside, holding a laptop displaying a countdown. Kelvin will come join you (Virginia, too, if she’s a companion of yours), and that loser in the chrome jacket who knocked us out at the very beginning appears to not quite make it.

The soldier in here begins to freak out a little, and once he stops, the opposite side of the golden cube opens, revealing a glimpse of something futuristic and confusing.

The golden cube will soon close, with the original entrance reopening to reveal yet another Sluggy. For once, don’t worry about fighting this one. Shortly after, you’ll wake up on the beach with a helicopter waiting to take you back to safety, and civilisation

You can then choose to board this helicopter, or retrieve your backpack and stay, each of which unlock different ending achievements that we explain below.

Sons of the Forest ending explained

So, there’s clearly a lot to unpack when it comes to the Sons of the Forest ending. A lot occurs with little to no explanation, so what actually happened on this island?

I’ll start by prefacing that there’s very little we know for certain, and some of the below explanation is fans theorising based off what we do know, what clues we’ve been given, and what we learned from The Forest.

What we do know is that the golden cube we found ourselves in at the end of the game is an artefact of sorts, and given what we saw across various bunkers, it’s safe to assume that these artefacts have something to do with people turning into mutants.

We also know that, given the cyberpunk universe we were witness to, that these artefacts are connected to alternate realities. Across the game, you’ll also find documents and books detailing more about the island, including a book from Tim LeBlanc himself about the existence of other dimensions.

You'll find documents all over talking about artefacts, including the golden cube on this island.

That guy in the chrome jacket who knocked us out at the very beginning of the game? You notice him trying to sneak into the golden cube too, and failing. That Sluggy we see right after the cube reopens is undoubtedly him, having transformed. This then leads to the theory that those who are not within the golden cube at a certain time (remember the fellow soldiers' laptop with the countdown?) turn into ghastly monsters.

Finally, remember when you went to retrieve the Golden Armor? In that particular bunker, you will have taken on a fight with a Sluggy, and received help from two strangers not in uniform. At one point, the older character tells the younger one to, “get down son”, which has lead to the theory that this is, in fact, Eric and Tim LeBlanc from the first game doing what they do best; fighting demons.

Given their books being on the island too, I think we’re right to assume that the pair are here, continuing their lifelong research of survival and alternate realities.

Ultimately, there’s still a lot of questions left unanswered in Sons of the Forest, and piecing the puzzle together is part of the fun. That said, there’s definitely something missing here, so we can only hope that Endnight Games fleshes out its story in future updates.

Sons of the Forest alternate endings

Technically, Sons of the Forest has three endings. Although, two of them are pretty much the same.

Fought Demons ending

The first ending for Sons of the Forest occurs if you board the helicopter and leave the island. If you kept Kelvin around, he’ll also join you in the golden cube, and on the helicopter.

This unlocks the ‘Fought Demons’ achievement.

Fight Demons ending

The second ending for Sons of the Forest occurs if you ignore the helicopter, retrieve your backpack, and stay on the island. You’re stuck here forever to continue doing whatever you please.

This ending unlocks the ‘Fight Demons’ achievement.

Keep Your Friends Close ending

The final and best ending for Sons of the Forest involves befriending Virginia. If you befriend her and also keep Kelvin around, both of them will join you in the golden cube sequence at the end of the game. Then, board the helicopter, and both will escape the island with you.

This ending unlocks the ‘Keep Your Friends Close’ achievement.

That’s it for the conclusion of Sons of the Forest, but with the game still being in Steam Early Access, I suspect that there’ll be more secrets to uncover on the island soon.

