There’s no way around it, if you want to survive in Sons of the Forest, you’ll need to track down some food. The fish trap is perfect for this, able to snatch up fish from bodies of water all around the island. It’s hugely important, so you may be wondering how to make a fish trap in Sons of the Forest?

To help you out, we’ve written up this short guide on how to make a fish trap, as well as how to use a fish trap, so you can catch yourself a fish dinner confusion-free.

You can watch a trailer for Sons of the Forest here!

How to make a fish trap in Sons of the Forest

The first thing you’ll want to do is collect 25 sticks. You can find these all over the island around trees, or by cutting down a small tree and picking them up off the ground.

Once you’ve grabbed 25 sticks, head to your inventory and access the guide book, or press 'B' to open the build menu. Navigate over to craftable items and you should find the fish trap under the traps tab. By following these steps, you’ll be able to craft a fish trap whenever you need to.

Sticks! You'll need a bunch of them!

Once you select the fish trap in the crafting menu, you’ll be able to place it in a chosen location. Then, head over to the blueprint and use 'E' to place your sticks to complete the trap.

How to use a fish trap in Sons of the Forest

Now you know how to make a fish trap, make your way over to some water and take a look into the depths. This can be any type of water too — freshwater or salt. You should be able to see some fish swimming around after a bit of investigation, at which point you’re ready to use your trap.

Build your fish trap on the water where you see the fish swimming around. Once you have, you’re free to leave it be and return later.

Once your trap is set up, come back later and you may find some tasty fish inside!

After some time, your fish trap will have hopefully caught some fish! Simply interact with the trap and the fish will be yours to cook on a fire.

For more Sons of the Forest guides, we’ve got one of how to find and befriend Virginia, as well as the locations of both the modern axe and firefighter axe.