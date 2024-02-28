In Sons of the Forest, as you scavenge for supplies and avoid run-ins with creepy cannibals and other hostile mutants, one type of loot that you may want to keep your eyes peeled for is Artifact pieces. There are six of these Artifact Pieces in total, which need to be located across the island before they can all be combined to create one strange Artifact.

Now, you’ll need to venture into multiple caves and ultimately finish the game to be able to put this Artifact completely together. Make sure you have a shovel to hand and let’s get going. Here are all the Artifact locations in Sons of the Forest.

Sons of the Forest Artifact Locations

In Sons of the Forest, there are six known Artifact pieces for players to track down during the game, and unfortunately, these are all primarily found in particularly perilous caves across the island. There is also a seventh, final Artifact piece that you will only be able to acquire following the ending of the game, provided you choose to stay on the island.

We’ve detailed where you can find each Artifact piece here, and labeled them all on the below map.

Here's the location of each cave that the six Artifact pieces reside in during Sons of the Forest. | Image credit: VG247/Endnight Games

Artifact 1 location in Sons of the Forest

The first Artifact is found in Sons of the Forest’s Coastal Cave, also known as Cave A. This is where you will find both the Rebreather and the Stun Gun, and will be one of the first few caves that you’ll need to explore.

Artifact 2 location in Sons of the Forest

The second Artifact in Sons of the Forest is found in Cave B, which also happens to be the same cave where you find the Rope Gun.

Artifact 3 and 4 location in Sons of the Forest

The third and fourth Artifact are found in Cave D, which is where the Ancient Armor is located. This is a huge cave system made up of multiple winding paths, so you’ll want to explore and loot thoroughly. The Rifle weapon can also be found here.

You’ll find one Artifact down a golden tunnel within the cave, while the second Artifact in Cave D is found in the exact same spot as the Ancient Armor, so you can kill two birds with one stone.

Artifact 5 location in Sons of the Forest

The next Artifact is found in Cave F, where the Pickaxe can also be picked up. Once inside the cave, you’ll want to take a left through the boarded up entrance and clamber down some ropes to reach the Artifact.

Artifact 6 location in Sons of the Forest

The sixth Artifact is found in Cave G, where you’ll also be able to retrieve the Grind Trap Blueprint. This Cave is east of the map and near the coastline.

Artifact 7 location in Sons of the Forest

To get the seventh Artifact, you need to go ahead and complete Sons of the Forest’s endgame and choose to stay on the island, rather than leaving in the helicopter.

Following this, look at the sky and you should see four blue lasers in the distance coming from a specific area. Make your way over there and be careful not to touch the electric current coming from the ground; instead, look for the nearby rope leading down into the cave and make your way inside.

If you have six Artifact pieces when approaching the endgame, you'll see these beams indicating where the final piece is. | Image credit: VG247/Endnight Games

Once inside, there will be a final Artifact at the bottom that appears to be causing this huge amount of energy to burst from the ground. Pick it up, and now it’s time to put all these Artifact pieces together in your inventory.

What to do with the Artifacts in Sons of the Forest

Once you have all seven Artifact pieces in Sons of the Forest, you’ll want to open your inventory and combine them all with one another. They’ll immediately fuse together, and you can then equip the full, solid Artifact.

Combine all seven pieces of the Artifact in your inventory to be able to use it. | Image credit: VG247/Endnight Games

To use the Artifact, you’ll need Solafite Ore to power it. Put these inside using your reload keybind, and you’ll then be able to experiment with the Artifacts powers!

The first power is the ability to upgrade any structure with it and turn it gold, so if you fancy golden defensive walls and so forth, you’ll love this. On top of that, the Artifact can also be used to teleport, and possession of the device appears to make mutants particularly fearful of you.

For more on Sons of the Forest, take a look at all the endings in the game, as well as our walkthrough of the game which is full of tips, tricks, and guides.