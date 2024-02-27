Sons of the Forest 1.0 Mutants: How to beat Legsy and Holey

Sons of the Forest has finally fully launched on Steam, leaving Early Access behind. With it, Endnight Games has added plenty of features to aid with exploration, traversal, and story-telling, as well as some new mutants for players to run into and likely run away from.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The two new creepy creatures added to the game are known as Legsy and Holey, and if you don’t find yourself running away from them as soon as you spot them, this guide will explain how to combat them. So without further ado, here’s how to beat Legsy and Holey in Sons of the Forest.

How to beat Legsy and Holey in Sons of the Forest

Legsy and Holey are two abominable creatures that have been added to Sons of the Forest as a part of the 1.0 update to the game. These two creatures can be found across the island, with both of them appearing to have different habitats and behaviour.

How to beat Legsy in Sons of the Forest

Legsy appears to primarily reside in caves in Sons of the Forest. This mutant, once spotted, can be easy to identify given the fact that it is made up of multiple mutated legs and limbs attached to one another.

That said, being as leggy as they are, this mutant can be incredibly fast once they spot you. They’re also capable of jumping far, and can be found hanging from the ceilings of caves, blending in with the stalactite structures.

They're Legsy alright... | Image credit: VG247/Endnight Games

Now, while this mutant poses a huge threat against you and your friends, there’s no denying that fighting one is pretty cool. They’ve got some heavy-hitting attacks that involve kicking you around and swinging at you, but if you’re not fast, they can quickly overwhelm you. Without armor, Legsy will take you down with a single hit. You'll last a little longer with Tech Armor and Ancient Armor, but not by much, so you'll want to be fast to attack it once it's up close and personal with you.

When you spot a Legsy, we recommend giving the mutant everything you’ve got provided that you have sufficient armor, meds, and a weapon to deal with it. This will prove tricky solo, but with a squad, all you need to do is corner the enemy and repeatedly melee attack before they are able to move again. You might want one or two players to pick away at Legsy from range, to save them from any friendly fire.

Legsy will also attempt to flee once their health is low or they're feeling particularly threatened, which is why we recommend cornering it as best you can and using melee attacks so that it has no opportunity to run away and sneak up on you later.

How to beat Holey in Sons of the Forest

Holey is reportedly more likely to be found on the surface in Sons of the Forest, rather than inside of caves and bunkers. They are a huge, vile creature that is primarily made up of fleshy holes, bearing some resemblances to The Forest’s Cowman mutant.

Here's Holey! They're not much to look at. | Image credit: VG247/Endnight Games

Holey is a very tanky mutant that can pack a punch if you allow them to get close. You’ll also want to watch out for this creature launching themselves at you and pushing you to the ground, as they can easily deal devastating damage while you get up and recover. These guys are much tougher to fight solo considering how hard they hit, but it's not impossible provided you have plenty of stamina or a ranged weapon to tackle them with.

With that said, players are best off running away from Holey and preserving their resources for making their way through caves and so forth, unless they happen to infiltrate your base of operations. In this instance, we recommend using ranged weapons against Holey where possible, such as guns or arrows. This way, you and your friends can keep a safe distance while slowly picking away at the enemy.

If your companions happen to die in the process of fighting a Legsy or Holey, here’s how you can revive them.

That’s it for Sons of the Forest’s new mutants! For more on the survival-horror game, check out our guide to console commands if you fancy customising your game further, and here's how to get Virginia as a companion.