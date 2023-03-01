Sons of the Forest has launched into Steam’s Early Access, boasting over two million sales in just 24 hours. It’s got a long way to go before it lives up to just how great The Forest is, but nevertheless, it’s good, cannibal-infused fun (as horrendous as that sounds).

Catch the trailer for Sons of the Forest right here.

In The Forest, with the use of console commands, you can turn the island into whatever you want it to be. Run at super speeds, spawn in useful items, or even have the trees you've spent so long cutting down regrow. However, here’s the situation with console commands in Sons of the Forest.

Does Sons of the Forest have console commands?

Sons of the Forest does not have any in-game console commands or cheats at the time of writing. Your only option is to use an external cheats mod at your own discretion. You can, however, adjust a few in-game settings to make life easier.

This is what Big Head Mode looks like... It makes the heads of deer look like this, too.

The best of these is the ability to turn off Structure Damage. This will allow you to retreat inside your base without the islands cannibals destroying it. Secondly, if you’re struggling to locate friends or companions, you can turn on Big Head Mode to - you guessed it - enlarge their heads.

How to use console commands in Sons of the Forest

Previously, in The Forest, players could activate developer mode to then input and use console commands to adjust their game. While we can anticipate that Sons of the Forest will hopefully have something like this added in future, there's no way to use console commands in the game right now.

As soon as this changes, we'll update this space with that the console commands are and exactly how you can use them.

For more on Sons of the Forest, take a look at how to get yourself some guns, as well as our ending explainer if you’re almost done with the island.