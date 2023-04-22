Sons of the Forest update adds action cam, the ability to find bunker locations and more

Endnight Games has released a substantial update for Sons of the Forest that adds some new features, fixes multiple bugs, and makes plenty of improvements.

One of the new features in the patch is a new system for finding bunker locations. There are now no longer on your GPS tracker at the start. Another new feature is the action camera that you can use to view found footage videos, the first of which is in the update. More found footage videos are coming in the future.

Check out this Sons of the Forest trailer showing off the game's multiplayer component.

It also adds a new point of interest in discovery laptops and kick and ban popup messages when kicked or banned from a game. Additionally this patch includes A.I. improvements and the ability to name your save games.

The developer also noted that in an upcoming patch the highly requested log sled makes a return. When this patch was announced in March, the studio said it was looking into adding the log sled back, and it's nice to know they listened to players. This should make Kelsey especially happy.

Improvements include Kelvin being able to carry two logs at a time, brighter night vision goggles, snow impact effects, and a snow crash cutscene, more spots in villages for cannibals, muddies are more scared than usual, skinned small animals now will have skinned visuals, a north arrow guide is now on the mini-map, it features multiple cannibal improvements, and ballistic impact effects from other players will now be visible in multiplayer.

You can now add binoculars, night vision goggles, wire, and lightbulbs to quick-select slots, the 3D Printer readouts should update more accurately, a new lake was added to the golf course, the GPS map was to include all current ponds and lakes, and the patch removes location pins from opening cutscene laptop screen.

The patch contains myriad fixes, and audio tweaks were made. You can read the full list of notes over on the Sons of the Forest Steam page.

If you are just getting started in the game, or need some help, be sure to check out our Sons of the Forest walkthrough for tips, tricks, and guides for surviving on the island.