Sons of the Forest Weapon Locations | How to get all guns in Sons of the Forest

As you wind up on a cannibal-infested island in Sons of the Forest, one of your first priorities, aside from finding food and water, should be arming yourself. After all, the humans across this island are far from friendly, and you’re trying to survive.

Sons of the Forest is host to a bunch of weapons in various locations, but in this guide, we’re focusing on guns. These weapons pack a punch, and even have upgrades, but require that you be resourceful with your ammunition. Without further ado, here’s how to get all guns in Sons of the Forest.

How to get the Stun Baton in Sons of the Forest

The Stun Baton is one of the most easily accessible weapons in Sons of the Forest. It’s actually located just outside the cave containing the Rope Gun, and is marked on the below map.

Facing the cave entrance here, you can follow the river on your right to a small waterfall that has a pile of skulls in front of it. The Stun Baton is right here. Interact with it to put it in your inventory, and reopen your inventory whenever you want to equip it.

The Stun Baton can be used to, you guessed it, temporarily stun enemies. After stunning them, it’s then up to you if you’d rather run a mile or finish off the job with a more powerful weapon.

How to get the Pistol in Sons of the Forest

You can pick up a Pistol in two areas of Sons of the Forest. The first, and more easily accessible, is via the emergency raft along the shoreline. The second is via an underground lab where the Golden Armor resides.

If you want to grab the pistol from the emergency raft, go to the cave containing the shovel at the base of the snowy mountain. From this cave, you can simply follow the river to the shore, and out in the ocean, you’ll see the raft.

This one is out in the ocean. So, easy enough to find, if you don't mind sharks.

It’s worth noting that this particular raft is guarded by two sharks, so bring some meds and a half-decent weapon with you to fend them off. You can jump on the raft from the side of it, and retreive a GPS Locator while you're at it.

The second location for the pistol is inside the Ruined Bunker, where the Golden Armor is also located. This Bunker is on the east of the map, beside a huge lake, shown below.

This bunker contains the Golden Armor and Golden Mask, as well as a pistol.

Inside this bunker, you can loot the pistol from one of the many corpses in here. You will, however, need the Maintenance Keycard to actually progress through the laboratory.

How to get the Shotgun in Sons of the Forest

The Shotgun is easy enough to acquire in Sons of the Forest, provided you have a shovel. With the shovel, head to the purple exclamation marker on your map that is closest to the cave containing the rebreather.

This grave will be shown on your map in-game as a purple exclamation mark.

If you have the shovel, you will have been to this cave already. It is on a beach north of the island, with the purple exclamation marker to the west of it. At this marker, you’ll find the grave of a deceased soldier; dig it up, and in the coffin, you’ll find a shotgun.

Dig the grave to reveal a shotgun.

How to get the Revolver in Sons of the Forest

The Revolver is found in Maintenance Bunker C in Sons of the Forest, which is in the middle of the huge gold course north-east of the island. To access this bunker, you need to go to the golf course digsite, and dig using your shovel.

This is a small bunker with just two rooms.

You’ll then find the Revolver beside the body of a corpse inside, in the first available room.

Loot the revolver from the worker's corpse.

That's all for guns in Sons of the Forest, now go hunt down some ammo around the island!