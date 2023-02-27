If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to build a defensive wall in Sons of the Forest

With some alternative solutions to the pesky gate problem, too.

The player looks at a defensive wall in Sons of the Forest

You’ve wound up stranded on an island of hungry cannibals and hostile mutants in Sons of the Forest. After building your first base and doing some exploring, you’ll notice that there are very few people here to make friends, so you’ll want to be as prepared as possible.

Watch the trailer for Sons of the Forest here.

Amidst gathering resources, weapons, tools and the like, you want to ensure that your base of operations is protected. This means building defensive walls! So, in this guide, we explain how to build a defensive wall in Sons of the Forest.

How to build a defensive wall in Sons of the Forest

Building a defensive wall in Sons of the Forest is easy enough, but it is time-consuming and requires chopping down a lot of trees.

On that note, I recommend having the Modern Axe or Firefighter Axe to help you cut down trees much quicker. First things first, you want to have as many logs at your disposal as possible.

With plenty of logs lying around, pick one up. Look at the ground exactly where you want to place your wall, and right-click through the blueprints until a circle appears on the ground.

The player places a log in the ground to make a defensive wall in Sons of the Forest

Then, left-click to place the log. As you can see, you’re going to have to do this for every individual log that makes up your wall. So, you’ll want to get started early before night creeps in, or even worse, winter.

With all the logs placed, there's only one thing left to do. Grab your axe and start carving the tops of the logs into sharp points by interacting with them. Once that's done, your wall is finished, except for its gates.

The player carves spikes into a defensive wall in Sons of the Forest

Defensive wall gates are not fully functional in Sons of the Forest right now. We can only imagine they'll be added in a future update, considering the game is still in Steam Early Access.

That’s it for walls in Sons of the Forest. For more, take a look at how to get keycards across the island, and how to place map markers.

