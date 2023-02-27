Sons of the Forest GPS Locator | How to place Map Markers in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is here in all of its gnarly glory, dumping you on a vast, beautiful island with some less-than-friendly company. As you try to survive for as long as possible, plunging into caves and fleeing cannibals, you’ll no doubt want to add Map Markers to your GPS device.

Catch the trailer for Sons of the Forest right here.

There’s nothing worse than spending your time building a base only to get lost around the island and never find it again. With the help of Map Markers, you’ll never lose any important points of interest in Sons of the Forest again.

Without further ado, here’s where to find a GPS Locator and how to place Map Markers in Sons of the Forest.

How to place Map Markers in Sons of the Forest

To place a Map Marker in Sons of the Forest, you must first find a GPS Locator, which is a small fob of sorts.

Then, using a stick and GPS Locator, you can place a physical marker into the ground which will then show up on your in-game map as a point-of-interest.

Utilising GPS Locators in this way allows you to keep track of key resources, important locations, or even dangerous zones to steer clear of.

Where to find a GPS Locator in Sons of the Forest

You’ll find a GPS Locator at the various purple markers on your GPS device. These small, purple exclamation marks indicate where a grave is, of sorts. Using a shovel, dig these sites up, and you’ll find a GPS Locator among other items.

Not all of these sites are graves, though. The one we visited in the below image required us to cut down a hanging corpse from a cliff-side using our axe. Then, we could retrieve the GPS Locator from his body.

We had to cut this guy down using our axe.

Now, to actually place a marker, you’ll want to physically go to that spot and place a stick upright in the ground. Do this by equipping a stick, and looking at the ground; left click until the blueprint on the ground is a single circle, then right-click to place the stick vertically in the ground.

With the GPS Locator in your possession, open your Inventory. You’ll find GPS Locators inside your orange case.

Equip it after placing the stick, and you’ll then be able to choose a relevant Map Marker on your GPS device!

Place your stick and get out the GPS Locator. Choose which icon you want to place, and then viola.

Alas, never lose your base of operations in Sons of the Forest again. For more on the horror-survival title, take a look at how to get Keycards, and how to befriend Virginia.