Sons of the Forest sells more than two million copies within 24 hours of launch

Sons of the Forest only just released in early access, but within 24 hours of launch the game has managed to sell two million copies.

If you've somehow missed it, Sons of the Forest is kind of the "it" PC game at the moment, having been the number one most wishlisted game on Steam just before the game launched, even beating the upcoming Starfield, arguably the most anticipated game to release this year outside of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. And now, according to Sons of the Forest developer Endnight Games, we know just how well the game is doing, as it sold more than two million copies within the first 24 hours of launching.

"Thanks to those who have joined us in our Early Access journey into ‘Sons Of The Forest’ We have sold over 2 million copies in the first 24 hours, and are very excited for what we have in store for players in the coming weeks," reads the tweet from Endnight Games announcing the achievement. That's quite the impressive figure for an early access game, and sets it up well for continued success assuming there's no snags along the development pipeline.

Originally planned to launch last year, the game received a delay to polish things off, though it being early access means that that polishing won't be the final bit the devs will have to do. Once again set on a remote island, this time players are tasked with finding a missing billionaire. The problem is that this particular island is filled with cannibals, so, not an ideal situation in the real world, but this is a video game so who cares about that.

Sons of the Forest is currently planned to be in early access for around six to eight months, and is available to pick up on Steam right now.