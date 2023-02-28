Sons of the Forest is host to all sorts of secrets. What is going on across this island of cannibals and mutants, exactly? Why are there laboratories and VIP getaways underground? Time, and exploration, will tell all, and one of the first things you should seek out when exploring is the 3D Printer.

Catch the trailer for Sons of the Forest right here.

In an easily accessible underground lab, the 3D Printer hides away. With it, you can create a few items that’ll be vital to your survival. So, without further ado, here’s how to find and use the 3D Printer in Sons of the Forest.

Where to find the 3D Printer in Sons of the Forest

The 3D Printer in Sons of the Forest is located just south of the cave containing the Rope Gun, and is marked by a green and white glowing circle on your map. We’ve marked this on the below map.

Be sure to look around this general area too, as there’s a nearby Stun Baton and Flashlight to grab.

This is the entrance to the cave containing the 3D Printer.

Enter the cave and press forward. The first room you come to will contain the 3D Printer, and a bed to save or sleep in.

It’s also worth noting that this isn’t the only 3D Printer you’ll find across Sons of the Forest, but it is the easiest to access from the start of the game.

How to use the 3D Printer in Sons of the Forest

To use the 3D Printer in Sons of the Forest, it’ll need filling with Resin. It will already have some Resin in it, but there are a few cartons of the stuff around the room, too. You’ll find more resin in underground areas like this.

With the Resin in the 3D Printer, select which item you want to create using ‘R’. Press ‘E’ to begin making it. Wait a few seconds and your item will be ready to collect. You can use the 3D Printer as often as you want, as long as you’ve enough Resin.

Using the 3D Printer, you can craft the following:

Flask (for collecting and drinking water) - requires 100ml Resin

(for collecting and drinking water) - requires 100ml Resin Mask - requires 150ml Resin

- requires 150ml Resin Arrows - requires 50ml Resin

- requires 50ml Resin Tech Mesh (for crafting Tech Armor) - requires 250ml Resin

(for crafting Tech Armor) - requires 250ml Resin Grappling Hooks (uses by your Rope Gun) - requires 100ml Resin

(uses by your Rope Gun) - requires 100ml Resin Sled (used for fast traversal downhill) - requires 1000ml Resin

For more on Sons of the Forest, take a look at how to place Map Markers across the island, so you never get lost again. It’s also well worth making use of Kelvin and befriending Virginia.