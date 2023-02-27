The sled in Sons of the Forest is a brilliant tool to navigate the island super fast and avoid needless damage, as long as you’re travelling downhill. As such, you’ll probably want to figure out how to make a sled as fast as possible.

While it’s quite the undertaking, this guide will take you through how to get the sled in Sons of the Forest, as well as the best ways to use it if you want to avoid some nasty cannibals roaming the wilderness.

here's a trailer for Sons of the Forest, if you're curious on checking it out.

How to make a sled in Sons of the Forest

The sled must be created with the 3D printer in Sons of the Forest, which you can find hidden in an underground cave. When you're nearby, your GPS will mark it as a point of interest. For an exact location, refer to the marked map below:

Just below the river on the west side of the island is the easiest 3D printer to reach.

Once inside, you’ll find the 3D printer which is a crucial tool for crafting specific important items to help you survive. Interact with the 3D printer and you’ll be presented with a menu of available items — scroll down to the bottom to find the sled.

Each item requires 3D printer resin to create, with the sled needing 1000 in total. This makes it incredibly costly, but if you want to create the sled as soon as possible, you can do so right away with the combined resin located in the 3D printer and around the room it’s located in.

You'll be back to the 3D printer a lot.

Doing so will largely deplete your 3D printer resin supplies, which means you’ll have to find more if you want to make other useful items like the grappling hook and tech mesh. You can find 3D printer resin scattered around the island in underground facilities, so keep an eye out while you’re exploring.

How to use the sled in Sons of the Forest

The sled is purely a method of transportation in Sons of the Forest, acting as a quick way to travel downhill. On the steeper declines you’ll be going pretty fast, so be careful not to wipe out against a tree, big rock, or roaming cannibal.

It’s especially fun to use when at the top of the giant mountain around the centre of the island. Just open your inventory to equip it, jump, then hit left click with the sled equipped to jump onboard and enjoy the ride.

Whenever you find yourself in need of a fast escape from a higher point on the spooky cannibal island, bust out the sled and let it rip. You’ll be out of there in no time.

That wraps up our guide on how to get the sled in Sons of the Forest! For more guides that’ll keep you alive, check out our pieces on how to get the rope gun for the shovel, all the keycard locations including maintenance, VIP, and guest keycards, and our general Sons of the Forest walkthrough and tips page.