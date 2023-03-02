If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to get more Air Tanks in Sons of the Forest

Life under the sea.

The player looks out at a building in the opening of a cave while holding a flare in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest forces you onto a huge island that can be pretty overwhelming at first. There are a bunch of caves to explore, cannibals lurking around each corner, and a three-legged woman who keeps pointing at you.

That said, with enough resources and a good weapon to hand, tackling this island is a breeze. One of such resources you’ll need for travelling underwater is Air Tanks. After all, you can’t use your rebreather without them. In this guide, we detail how to use Air Tanks, and where to find more Air Tanks in Sons of the Forest.

What are Air Tanks in Sons of the Forest?

As you explore the lush island of Sons of the Forest, one of the first things you’ll come across or seek out is the rebreather. The rebreather lets you swim underwater for extended periods of time, making the traversal of some caves actually possible.

Air Tanks are a consumable item in Sons of the Forest that can be used to refill the rebreather when needed.

How to use Air Tanks in Sons of the Forest

To refill the rebreather with another Air Tank in Sons of the Forest, open your inventory using ‘I’. Navigate over to the Air Tanks, which you’ll find on the right of your inventory by the rebreather.

The player looks at Air Tanks in their inventory in Sons of the Forest

Simply right-click to use one, and your rebreather will be automatically refilled!

Where to find Air Tanks in Sons of the Forest

Air Tanks are a resource in Sons of the Forest that, honestly, you don’t need very many of to be able to get around the island efficiently.

A map marking the cave containing the Rebreather in Sons of the Forest
This cave is on the north-most beach, and is right next to you if you spawn on the beach following the helicopter crash.

You’ll actually find your first two Air Tanks in the exact same cave where the rebreather is located, pictured above. These two Air Tanks, plus the one already in the rebreather, will get you around the island easily.

However, you can and will find more Air Tanks in caves and underground facilities across the island. They can be easy to miss, however, so look out for small, silver canisters.

For more on Sons of the Forest, check out how Kelvin can help you out, and how to use GPS Locators to prevent getting lost.

