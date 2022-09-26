Slime Rancher 2: How to get the Resource Harvester and farm for Radiant Ore

As you traverse Rainbow Island in Slime Rancher 2, you’ll be placed into the shoes of Beatrix LaBeau as they collect slimes, resources, and various other items to build the perfect conservatory. That said, if you want your conservatory to be bustling with life, you’ll need to craft gadgets and farm away.

One of the resources you’ll be in need of sooner or later is Radiant Ore, especially if you want to unlock or upgrade new tools and abilities that’ll expand your adventure even further. With that in mind, where can you find Radiant Ore? In this guide, we’ve explained where to find Radiant Ore in Slime Rancher 2.

How do I get the Resource Harvester in Slime Rancher 2?

Before you go hunting for Radiant Ore, you’ll first need to have unlocked the Resources Harvester at the Fabricator.

You’ll need 10 Cotton Plorts, which can be acquired from the Cotton Slimes in Rainbow Fields. For the slimes to drop the Plorts, you can feed them any vegetable, and they’ll drop one, or give them Water Lettuce, and they’ll drop two.

With 10 Cotton Plorts to hand and 450 Newbucks (which you can earn by selling off spare Plorts), make your way to the Fabricator which can be found by going down the stairs behind your house in the conservatory. Pop the Plorts into the refinery to the right of the Fabricator, and you’ll have made the Resources Harvester!

Where do I get Radiant Ore in Slime Rancher 2?

Now that you’ve got the Resource Harvester, you’ll actually be able to mine for Radiant Ores without any trouble. These shiny nodes can actually appear all over Rainbow Island, but they seem to be most abundant in the Ember Valley region.

On the map above, we’ve marked a few specific spots across Ember Valley where we found Radiant Ore. With plenty of Radiant Ore in your inventory, you’ll be able to use it to upgrade equipment, or even make a Jetpack. Happy harvesting!

