Slime Rancher 2: How to get to Ember Valley

Slime Rancher 2 is all about building a big, impressive, and vibrant farm using resources found across the surrounding world of Rainbow Island. At the very beginning of your journey, you’ll find yourself running around Rainbow Fields collecting Pink and Cotton Slimes, as well as some vegetables, before moving onto even cuter endeavours (yes, I'm talking about Flutter Slimes).

Catch the trailer for Slime Rancher 2 right here.

With that in mind, if you’re looking for the likes of Flutter Slimes or Radiant Ore, you’ll need to branch further afield. This will require a little work, but it’ll all be worth it to have a successful, bustling slime ranch. With that in mind, we’ve explained how to make your way to Ember Valley in Slime Rancher 2.

How do I get to Ember Valley in Slime Rancher 2?

Ember Valley is one of the best areas for farming Radiant Ore, so it makes sense if you’re looking to go there. Before you’re able to explore the Valley, however, you’re going to have to deal with a Pink Gordo Slime that blocks your path.

We’ve marked its location on the map below. Once you find the large Pink Slime, you’ll need to feed the thing until it bursts. It seems cruel, I know, but it’s got to be done. He’s not a fussy eater, though, so feed him 32 of whatever edible items you have available, and he’ll soon burst.

After the Pink Gordo Slime bursts, you’ll see that it was sat on a hot spring jet. Stand atop the jet, and it’ll soon shoot you into the air and can hop onto the cliffs just above and to the left. Follow the path up ahead until you find a device to interact with.

Upon interacting with the device, a portal to Ember Valley - noticeable due to the iridescent light it emits - is directly up ahead. Now, all you need to do is walk over the portal to be transported.

With that, you’ll now be able to make your way to Ember Valley! It's also worth making your way to Starlight Strand and looking for Nectar, too.