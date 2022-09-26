Slime Rancher 2: How to get to Starlight Strand

Slime Rancher 2 sees you, Beatrix LeBeau, wrangle cute slimes and craft useful gadgets in your mission to put together a colourful, fantastical conservatory on Rainbow Island. It won’t be without its hard work, however, and there’s more to running a slime ranch than simply vacuuming slimes up and feeding them.

Not sure what else to expect? Take a glimpse at the Slime Rancher 2 trailer here.

You’ll start out in Rainbow Fields, where plenty of Pink and Cotton Slimes can be caught, but to find the more important resources, you’ll need to venture a little further afield. If you’re looking for Flutter Slimes and Nectar, this is where Starlight Strand becomes the place to be.

In this guide, we’ve explained how to get to Starlight Strand in Slime Rancher 2.

How do I get to Starlight Strand in Slime Rancher 2?

If you’re looking to make your way to Starlight Strand in Slime Rancher 2, you’ll need to head to the area marked on the below map. From here, you’ll see a narrow path that’ll take you up a hill and to a Cotton Gordo Slime.

Once you find a Gordo Slime, they're marked on the map and will stay there, so don't worry about losing them while foraging for more food!

This big fella is, unfortunately, blocking the switch needed to activate the portal that takes you to Starlight Strand. So, you’ll need to take care of him first. His favourite food is Water Lettuce, meaning you can feed him 16 of those, and he’ll burst. Alternatively, he also likes vegetables in general, so 32 of any vegetable is also enough to make the slime combust.

Once the Cotton Gordo Slime is taken care of, head into the small cave and activate the switch. Across the water, an iridescent light will appear showing where the portal is. Exit the small cave and run over to the light, then all you need to do is step atop the portal to be whisked away to Starlight Strand!

While Starlight Strand is the best place for farming Nectar, make sure to head to Ember Valley and collect plenty of Radiant Ore too.