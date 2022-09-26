Slime Rancher 2 Nectar guide: How to get the Jetpack for more Moondew Nectar

As you embark on your adventure in Slime Rancher 2, taking on the role of Beatrix LeBeau and encountering many adorable (also evil) slimes, you’ll find everything you ever needed to wrangle slimes and start your own vibrant farm. That said, you’ll also need to build gadgets and harvest various materials to make any real progress!

On that note, one resource you’ll want plenty of is Nectar, also known as Moondew Nectar, and also the only resource that Flutter Slimes willingly snack on. In this guide, we’ve explained where you can find Moondew Nectar in Slime Rancher 2.

How do I get the Jetpack in Slime Rancher 2?

Before you start hunting down Nectar, you're going to need a Jetpack. Hopefully, you're already familiar with the Fabricator and have the Harvest Resourcer upgrade. If not, then you'll need to grab that first.

Using the Resource Harvester, you'll need to collect 10 Radiant Ore and 10 Phosphor Plorts, both of which can be found in Ember Valley. You'll also want to make sure you've at least 450 Newbucks to hand.

Using these, make your way to the Fabricator in the Science Lab below your house, and select the Jetpack upgrade. Once it's built, you'll be able to use this utility to access various areas with Nectar and Flutter Slimes by holding the jump button.

Where can I find Moondew Nectar in Slime Rancher 2?

Moondew Nectar can only be found in one region across Rainbow Island, and that’s Starlight Strand. This region is the one that is primarily pink when looking at the map, and it's full of Flutter Slimes!

While it’s as simple as heading to the area and vacuuming up all the Nectar that you can find, you’ll find that it’s a lot more fruitful to farm for Moondew Nectar at night.

This is because Moondew Flowers only blossom once the sun sets, and once it begins to rise again, they’ll stop until it becomes dark again. So, to get the most out of your colourful expedition and collect as much Nectar as you can, go farm for it once it gets dark!

Many of these can't be reached without the Jetpack!

Can I create a Nectar farm in Slime Rancher 2?

While you’ve a gigantic conservatory to make the most of in Slime Rancher 2, you sadly can’t start your own self-sufficient Nectar farm. You can grow vegetables in abundance, and even raise some chickens (as well as slimes), but Nectar will continually need to be foraged for if you want to keep your Flutter Slimes from going hungry!

