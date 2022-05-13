More remasters and remakes are on the way from Sega

Sega has just released its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, and on top of reporting some great revenue for the past year, the publisher also notes that it'll have a focus on releasing more remakes and remasters going forward.

From now until 2026, Sega is keen on investing 100 billion yen (some $775 million) to enhance its standing in the global games market – a market whose growth the company namechecks specifically as expanding at the moment. The publisher outlines the 'Entertainment Contents Business' – read: games – as “the most important growth area for the future.”

Notably, the company expects to ship some 13 games over the next financial year (that's March 2022 through to March 2023). The Japanese firm specifically notes it wants to see a “significant increase in new titles.”

But what could they be? We already know what five of those are: Sonic Frontiers, Sonic Origins, Soul Hackers 2, Two Point Campus, and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim for the Nintendo Switch (which you should all play). That leaves another eight games to launch in the next eight months.

There will likely be another Football Manager at the end of the year – that's a pretty regular addition to Sega's line-up at this point – and Creative Assembly is working on that mysterious sci-fi FPS, too. It's been in development since at least 2019, when the developer shared that movie director Neill Blomkamp had visited the studio to get a look at the project.

Perhaps we'll hear more about the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei franchises – given the success of Persona 5 Strikers, Shin Megami Tensei 5, and the Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne remaster over the past year, you'd think Sega would be keen to capitalise on the series' unstoppable momentum. There have already been whispers of a Persona 3 Portable remaster for multiple platforms – let's see if that turns out to be true.

We already know that Atlus is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Persona series, so it stands to reason the developer wants something big to mark the occasion. Per the Persona 25th Anniversary website, the next big reveal for the anniversary is coming in June. Get excited, folks.