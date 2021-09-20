Persona 25th anniversary livestream suggests more series updates coming later this year

Atlus has announced that it will be sharing information on several projects that it currently has in the works later this year, in order to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Persona series.

Earlier this year , Atlus has launched a website for the 25th anniversary of the Persona series that featured key art of the main characters across all the mainline games, and teased seven projects that are “Coming Soon”.

The first image hinted that the first of these reveals would happen in September – and here we are!.

“This September, the Persona series will celebrate its 25th anniversary, and has also officially reached 15 million units worldwide,” Atlus said in a tweet. “To thank you all, we’re preparing a year-long campaign from September 2021 to Fall 2022, as the ‘Persona 25th Anniversary Year,’ and we can’t wait for you to see everything we’ve got planned for the festivities!”

The website notes that the celebratory event will have "many exciting announcements for Western fans and worldwide throughout the anniversary year." The next entry in the video series will be aired in December, and after that there will be five more upates to come. Here's hoping we get some new game (or remaster) announcements during that time.

It's not the first time the Atlus team has hinted at new projects arriving for the much-loved RPG series. Back at the end of 2019 (and again in 2020), the studio mentioned that they were already making plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary. So whatever's cooking has been in the oven for a little while, at this point.

For now, there's nothing that exciting on the cards: Atlus has thus far confirmed that a new and improved Atlus storefront is coming this October. ShopAtlus will be an online store (with worldwide shipping, notably) that will host a special product collection for the Persona 25th Anniversary Year, with new items being added to the store every week.

There are some Persona 25th anniversary desktop wallpapers available on the official series website, too.

Atlus has announced it will be making all past Persona anime series available for streaming in Japan (for now), and the studio will also be making the live stage adaptation of Persona 5 available to watch, too.