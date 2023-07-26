You can now experience the aroma of Ryuji and Haru with new Persona 5 candles

Attention all Persona 5 fans - you can now purchase a new pair of candles themed on Ryuji and Haru courtesy of Wick & Skull. This is part of an official collaboration between the Los Angeles based candle company, ATLUS, and SEGA. You might want to be quick though, as they are selling fast.

This comes following a prior partnership between the companies where a selection of other cast members were immortalised in wax with a wider Persona 5 candle collection. Each individual candle will run you $20, not including delivery costs, of course.

I was always under the impression that Ryuji especially smelled like trash, but apparently his scent is of amber, leather and vetiver. Haru is a tad more lavish, with a freesia, lilac and peach blend of aromas, which does track, actually. Both candles (as well as the prior range of Persona 5 candles) come in 8oz tins, with hand-poured wax and cotton wicks. A nice gift for the JRPG-inclined, or maybe a good way of levelling your rental's smell game up.

Wick & Skull is a company that first hit the internet back in early 2021, and according to its website was founded due to an apparent lack of gaming-focused candles. Stepping up to fill that hole, they've produced a variety of original gaming-related candles as well as other partnerships with companies like Gearbox, Behavior, and Edmund Mcmillan of Binding of Issac fame. They've even got some absurdly horny anime trash candles, for you freaks out there.

I suppose candles do make for appropriate gifts for an older, more mature fanbase of gamers and general Persona fans. As you get older it becomes a bit less normal in the eyes of friends and family to unpack that 15 inch Armored Core mech figurine or the full-body Minecraft Steve body pillow you've always wanted. A candle is a touch more classy, and as these Persona candles have genuinely good scents rather than whiffs of gamer stank, energy drink and beef jerky combo, you can probably bust them out around regular company.

If you'd like to grab one for yourself, you can do so on the Wick & Skull website. They are selling fast though, so it may be worth getting a move on, or bookmarking it for later.