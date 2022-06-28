If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Persona 5 Royal coming to Switch this October - with Persona 3 and 4 to follow

Nintendo fans finally get their wish granted, as the Persona series makes a whole-hearted jump to Switch.
News by Alex Donaldson Assistant Editor
Joker’s no longer just about spin-offs and Smash on the Switch, as Nintendo fans will soon finally get their wish - Persona 5 Royal is coming to Switch this October.

As on Xbox, Switch versions of Persona 3 Portable (PSP) and Persona 4 Golden (Vita/PC) will later follow down the line, too. This move completes what appears to be a plan by Atlus to open up the Persona series to a far wider audience. Previously a PlayStation-only affair for many years, the company gingerly dipped a toe with a PC version of Persona 4 Golden, and now has versions of the three modern formula Persona games in the pipes for PC, Xbox, and Switch.

Persona 5 is the first release, and will be landing on October 21st, the same day it hits Xbox. On Switch these will of course be full-price releases, but the Xbox and PC versions are going into Game Pass, if that makes a difference to you.

All three games are excellent. Persona 5 Royal is the expanded version of the hit RPG which casts you as a young thief who bands together with friends to make use of supernatural powers. Persona 4 Golden is a likewise definitive take on the story of small-town kids unravelling a Scooby Doo-esque murder mystery - but with a dark twist.

Persona 3 Portable, meanwhile, is a full science-fiction in a sense - though it keeps the same school setting. All of the Persona games are set in the same universe, though like Final Fantasy each game is a unique title with its own stand-alone story and cast of characters with little in the way of cross-overs.

The announcement came as part of today’s Partner-focused Nintendo Direct, including news on a Switch port of Nier Automata and a release date reveal for Dragon Quest Treasures. It’s a good day to be a Switch-owning RPG fan!

Alex Donaldson

Assistant Editor

Alex started out his career in the games media as an over-eager kid working on fan sites, and now has decades of experience. He's the resident expert on esoteric matters such as Pokemon Go, gaming hardware, and genres like RPGs, fighters, and strategy games. Outside of VG247 he's the co-founder of genre-dedicated website RPG Site. He also collects original arcade machines, Lego, and considers himself a whiskey buff.

