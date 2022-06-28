Persona 5 Royal coming to Switch this October - with Persona 3 and 4 to follow

Joker’s no longer just about spin-offs and Smash on the Switch, as Nintendo fans will soon finally get their wish - Persona 5 Royal is coming to Switch this October.

As on Xbox, Switch versions of Persona 3 Portable (PSP) and Persona 4 Golden (Vita/PC) will later follow down the line, too. This move completes what appears to be a plan by Atlus to open up the Persona series to a far wider audience. Previously a PlayStation-only affair for many years, the company gingerly dipped a toe with a PC version of Persona 4 Golden, and now has versions of the three modern formula Persona games in the pipes for PC, Xbox, and Switch.

Persona 5 is the first release, and will be landing on October 21st, the same day it hits Xbox. On Switch these will of course be full-price releases, but the Xbox and PC versions are going into Game Pass, if that makes a difference to you.

All three games are excellent. Persona 5 Royal is the expanded version of the hit RPG which casts you as a young thief who bands together with friends to make use of supernatural powers. Persona 4 Golden is a likewise definitive take on the story of small-town kids unravelling a Scooby Doo-esque murder mystery - but with a dark twist.

Persona 3 Portable, meanwhile, is a full science-fiction in a sense - though it keeps the same school setting. All of the Persona games are set in the same universe, though like Final Fantasy each game is a unique title with its own stand-alone story and cast of characters with little in the way of cross-overs.

The announcement came as part of today’s Partner-focused Nintendo Direct, including news on a Switch port of Nier Automata and a release date reveal for Dragon Quest Treasures. It’s a good day to be a Switch-owning RPG fan!