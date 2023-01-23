Persona 3 classroom answers and exam answers

Getting the Persona 3 classroom answers right is a handy way to boost your charm and get a few other nice bonuses in Atlus’ RPG.

Like other Persona games, though, the questions aren’t exactly common knowledge.

If you want to ace every exam, you’ll also have to replay the game at least once on New Game+ when your stats carry over. Unlike Persona 5 Royal, Persona 3 gates the top marks behind a high knowledge stat.

Now you don't need a Vita to play the best Persona games!

April classroom answers – Persona 3

April 8: Q – Who did I say was my favorite author?

A: Utsobu Kubota

April 18: Q – What was the style of houses in the Jomon period called?

A: Mud huts

April 27: Q – Do you know when numbers were invented?

A: 6,000 years ago

May classroom answers – Persona 3

May brings your first set of midterm exams along with it. If you’ve played Persona 4 or Persona 5, then you’re likely familiar with the setup. Midterms consist of a handful of questions pulled from material discussed in class, sometimes reusing old questions, sometimes asking new ones based on the same information.

Like Persona 4 Golden, though, you need high knowledge – rank 3 – to fully ace the exam, which you won’t be able to reach until New Game+.

May 6 Q – What do you call water without much calcium and magnesium?

A: Soft water

May 13: Q – How fast would you say the Earth rotates near the equator?

A: 1,700 km/ph

May 15: Q – One of the items on the menu is “pan.” How would you translate this to English?

A: Bread

May Midterms

May 19: Q – How would you translate “pan” in English?

A: Bread

May 20: Q – How fast does the Earth rotate near the equator?

A: Faster than sound

May 21: Q – What’s the name for water high in calcium and magnesium?

A: Hard water

May 22: Q – Where is the Kitora Tomb located?

A: Nara

June classroom answers – Persona 3

Things are getting weird around the school, but your daily life continues as normal.

June 15: Q – Fill in the blank with the appropriate conjunction: “It rained all last week, ____ it’ll rain again today.”

A: And

June 17: Q – What formed the origins of magic?

A: Shamanism

June 22: Q – Which of these is not known as a “devilfish”?

A: Jellyfish

June 25: Q – What form of natural magic was used to look for water sources?

A: Dowsing

June 29: Q – Which way does the swirl go in the northern hemisphere?

A: It can go either way

July classroom answers – Persona 3

July brings your first round of finals, which are essentially midterms, but with more questions. Like your midterms, you need high knowledge to fully pass the tests.

July 3: Q – There’s one thing you might not know about Murasaki Shikibu, and that’s the way in which her achievement is recognized worldwide (Junpei: How am I supposed to know about someone who lived that long ago? Wh-What do I say?)

A: The Global Heritage Pavilion

July 8: Q – Which of these phrases is not correct (which one has a comma splice)?

A: I’ve failed, it’s over now

July 9: Q – What law served as a foundation of the development of feudalism?

The Konden Eizen Shizaihou

July 10: Q – What is the mystical study of Jewish texts?

A: Kabbalah

July 11: Q – What title did Taira No Masakado claim for himself?

A: The Imperial Prince

July finals

Finals: July 14

Q: What is the form of natural magic used to find water sources?

A: Dowsing

Finals: July 15

Q: Some Europeans call this creature “devilfish” and refuse to eat it.

A: Octopus

Finals: July 16

Q: Who established the Kamakura Shogunate?

A: Minamoto No Yoritomo

Finals: July 17

Q: Which is an example of a comma splice?

A: “I went, I learned.”

September classroom answers – Persona 3

September 1: Q – What do you call the phenomenon when electrical resistance is zero?

A: Superconductivity

September 10: Q – What do we say after we eat?

A: Gochisou-sama

September 11: Q – What book helped further the art of magic during the Renaissance?

A: The Hermetica

September 14: Q – Which of these is not one of Japan’s prohibitions on nuclear weapons?

A: Can’t let others produce

September 26: Q – What is the name for the four holy numbers in numerology?

A: The Tetractys

October classroom answers – Persona 3

Fall is here, and with it comes yet another round of midterms.

October 7: Q – Do you know why a matador’s capote is red?

A: To excite the audience

October midterms

You need rank 5 knowledge to ace these exams.

October 13 midterms

Q: What is the number one source of stress for women?

A: Husbands

October 14 midterms

Q: Who founded numerology?

A: Moses

The remaster still includes the original bug that incorrectly lists the answer as Moses. Pythagoras is the correct answer, but you get no credit if you choose Pythagoras.

October 15 midterms

Q: What is superconductiviy?

A: Zero electric resistance

October 16 midterms

Q: The Ohnin War was one of the two incidents that triggered the Sengoku era. Which was the other?

A: Coup of Meiou

October questions continued

October 19: Q – How many calendar patterns are there in total?

A: Fourteen

October 22: Q – Natto comes from soybeans, but how is it made?

A: By fermenting them

October 23: Q – Who is the founder of Theosophy, which gave rise to many magical societies?

A: Madam Blavatsky

October 26: Q – Which one of these is not Arabic?

A: Wristwatch

October 29: Q – One type of acid’s function is to break lactic acid into glucose and galactose. What is that enzyme called?

A: Lactase

November classroom answers – Persona 3

November is a lighter month after October’s academic rigours.

November 7: Q – Sei Shounagon once said, “fuyu wa tsutomete…” I’m sure you know what that means

A: Winter mornings are pleasant

November 12: Q – What is the ancient Indian magical text I mentioned today?

A: The Upanishads

November 30: Q – They used white makeup, plucked their eyebrows in favor of drawn-on ones, and colored their teeth with limonite. But do you think the men did these things?

A: They did both

December classroom answers – Persona 3

The end of the year – and the world – is approaching, but that’s no excuse to slack off.

December 7: Q – Which allotrope is formed by three oxygen atoms?

A: Ozone

December 11: Q – There are some irregular plural forms too. Do you know which of the following is correct? (Did you hear what she said? Do you know the answer?)

A: Cacti

December exams

This time, you need max knowledge to finish at the top of the class.

December 14 finals

Q: What year did the battle of Dan-no-ura begin?

A: 1185

December 15 finals

Q: Which element is found in the ozone?

A: Oxygen

December 16 finals

Q: Which rule relates to the Lorentz Force?

A: Left-hand rule

December 17 finals

Q: Translate the following: “Fuyu wa tsutomete”

A: Winter mornings are pleasant

December 18 finals

Q: Which plural is formed correctly?

A: Cacti

December classroom answers continued

December 21: Q – What sorcery was Himiko said to have used?

A: Kido

December 22: Q – What is the feeling of happiness in a near-death experience called?

A: Euphoria

January classroom answers – Persona 3

January 8: Q – Of the three phrases I’ve written on the blackboard, which one is correct?

A: It’s wrong

January 18: Q – I mentioned two Greek sorceresses. One was Medea. Who was the other?

A: Circe

And that's a wrap on the Persona 4 school year. If you're keen on checking out Persona 5 next, our Persona 5 classroom answers guide is there to help land you at the top of the class once again.