Your Bizarre Adventure codes: Free Rokakaka and Arrows [December 2021]Redeem yourself with Bizarre codes
Based on the long-running Jojo's Bizarre Adventure anime, Your Bizarre Adventure is a Roblox RPG. The main goal is to become the best fighter you can by using Stands, and fighting off rival gangs, while levelling up and collecting important items.
Our concise list of Your Bizarre Adventure codes can help you be the best - and will equip you with parts and arrows that ensure your success. The items that these codes provide can be different colours, or be called different things from the ones found in the game. Keep checking back regularly for any new codes that are released by the YBA team!
- Active Your Bizarre Adventure codes
- Expired Your Bizarre Adventure codes
- What are Your Bizarre Adventure codes?
- How do I redeem codes in Your Bizarre Adventure?
Active Your Bizarre Adventure codes
- ily - Requiem Arrow, Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage, Left Arm
- OMG700KLIKES - 5 Rokakaka, 5 Mysterious Arrow
Expired Your Bizarre Adventure codes
- 600kLikesFTW - Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage, Heart
- 200kLikesBruh - 4 Rokakaka, 4 Arrows
- 80kSubsTHX! - 4 Rokakaka, 4 Mysterious Arrow
- 100kSubsLesGOO - Pure Rokakaka, Requiem Arrow
- YES150kSubs - Left Arm of the Saints Corpse, Rib Cage of the Saints Corpse
- LUCKY_420k_LIKES - Lucky Arrow
- ThanksFor50k+Subs!!! - Requiem Arrow, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow
- 344k_Likes - Pure Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow, Rokakaka
- 325k_LIKES_DUB - Lucky Arrow
- ThxFor30kSubs - Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow
- SubToUzuForMoreCodes!! - 2 Rokakaka, 2 Mysterious Arrow
- 262kStand - 4 Rokakaka, 4 Mysterious Arrow
- Yay251k - 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka
- Yay242k - Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, 3 Rokakaka, 3 Mysterious Arrow
- EXP4 - 2x EXP for 25 minutes
- Yay237k - 2 Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, 2 Mysterious Arrow
- Le225kDub - Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow
- EXP3 - 2x EXP for 25 minutes
- sryForLeShutdownz - 5 Rokakakas, 5 Mysterious Arrows
- SorryForShutdowns - 5 Rokakakas, 5 Mysterious Arrows
- EXP2 - 2x EXP for 25 Minutes
- ThxVeryDelicious - Pure Rokakakas, 2 Rokakakas, 2 Mysterious Arrows
- ThxFor200k - 2 Pure Rokakakas, 2 Rokakakas, 2 Mysterious Arrows
- EXP1 - 2x EXP for 25 Minutes
- GIMMETUSK - Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Pelvis of The Saints Corpse
- ThxFor188k - 2 Rokakakas, 3 Mysterious Arrows, and 20 minutes of 2X EXP
- ThxFor185k - Pure Rokakaka, 2 Mysterious Arrow, and 20 minutes of 2X EXP
- GiveMeSixPistols - Rokakaka, 2 Mysterious Arrows, and 20 minutes of 2X EXP
- Nostalgic - Rokakaka, 2 Mysterious Arrows, and 20 minutes of 2X EXP
- Star Code Infernasu - Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow, and 20 minutes of 2X EXP
- THIS UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN - Pure Rokakaka, Rokakaka, and Mysterious Arrow
What are Your Bizarre Adventure codes?
Codes came to Your Bizarre Adventure in January of 2021. They can be used to gain items and effects in game for free, like arrows, Rokakaka and more. A lot of the codes provide Rokakaka: different coloured fruits that allow players to reset their Stands and other abilities. New codes will be released with each update to the game.
How do I redeem codes in Your Bizarre Adventure?
To redeem YBA codes, simply go to the settings page, and enter the codes into the box labelled 'Enter A Code To Redeem Here'. Then, you'll get the rewards!
