Based on the long-running Jojo's Bizarre Adventure anime, Your Bizarre Adventure is a Roblox RPG. The main goal is to become the best fighter you can by using Stands, and fighting off rival gangs, while levelling up and collecting important items.

Our concise list of Your Bizarre Adventure codes can help you be the best - and will equip you with parts and arrows that ensure your success. The items that these codes provide can be different colours, or be called different things from the ones found in the game. Keep checking back regularly for any new codes that are released by the YBA team!

Active Your Bizarre Adventure codes

ily - Requiem Arrow, Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage, Left Arm

- Requiem Arrow, Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage, Left Arm OMG700KLIKES - 5 Rokakaka, 5 Mysterious Arrow

Expired Your Bizarre Adventure codes

600kLikesFTW - Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage, Heart

- Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage, Heart 200kLikesBruh - 4 Rokakaka, 4 Arrows

- 4 Rokakaka, 4 Arrows 80kSubsTHX! - 4 Rokakaka, 4 Mysterious Arrow

- 4 Rokakaka, 4 Mysterious Arrow 100kSubsLesGOO - Pure Rokakaka, Requiem Arrow

- Pure Rokakaka, Requiem Arrow YES150kSubs - Left Arm of the Saints Corpse, Rib Cage of the Saints Corpse

- Left Arm of the Saints Corpse, Rib Cage of the Saints Corpse LUCKY_420k_LIKES - Lucky Arrow

- Lucky Arrow ThanksFor50k+Subs!!! - Requiem Arrow, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow

- Requiem Arrow, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow 344k_Likes - Pure Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow, Rokakaka

- Pure Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow, Rokakaka 325k_LIKES_DUB - Lucky Arrow

- Lucky Arrow ThxFor30kSubs - Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow

- Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow SubToUzuForMoreCodes!! - 2 Rokakaka, 2 Mysterious Arrow

- 2 Rokakaka, 2 Mysterious Arrow 262kStand - 4 Rokakaka, 4 Mysterious Arrow

- 4 Rokakaka, 4 Mysterious Arrow Yay251k - 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka

- 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka Yay242k - Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, 3 Rokakaka, 3 Mysterious Arrow

- Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, 3 Rokakaka, 3 Mysterious Arrow EXP4 - 2x EXP for 25 minutes

- 2x EXP for 25 minutes Yay237k - 2 Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, 2 Mysterious Arrow

- 2 Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, 2 Mysterious Arrow Le225kDub - Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow

- Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow EXP3 - 2x EXP for 25 minutes

- 2x EXP for 25 minutes sryForLeShutdownz - 5 Rokakakas, 5 Mysterious Arrows

- 5 Rokakakas, 5 Mysterious Arrows SorryForShutdowns - 5 Rokakakas, 5 Mysterious Arrows

- 5 Rokakakas, 5 Mysterious Arrows EXP2 - 2x EXP for 25 Minutes

- 2x EXP for 25 Minutes ThxVeryDelicious - Pure Rokakakas, 2 Rokakakas, 2 Mysterious Arrows

- Pure Rokakakas, 2 Rokakakas, 2 Mysterious Arrows ThxFor200k - 2 Pure Rokakakas, 2 Rokakakas, 2 Mysterious Arrows

- 2 Pure Rokakakas, 2 Rokakakas, 2 Mysterious Arrows EXP1 - 2x EXP for 25 Minutes

- 2x EXP for 25 Minutes GIMMETUSK - Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Pelvis of The Saints Corpse

- Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Pelvis of The Saints Corpse ThxFor188k - 2 Rokakakas, 3 Mysterious Arrows, and 20 minutes of 2X EXP

- 2 Rokakakas, 3 Mysterious Arrows, and 20 minutes of 2X EXP ThxFor185k - Pure Rokakaka, 2 Mysterious Arrow, and 20 minutes of 2X EXP

- Pure Rokakaka, 2 Mysterious Arrow, and 20 minutes of 2X EXP GiveMeSixPistols - Rokakaka, 2 Mysterious Arrows, and 20 minutes of 2X EXP

- Rokakaka, 2 Mysterious Arrows, and 20 minutes of 2X EXP Nostalgic - Rokakaka, 2 Mysterious Arrows, and 20 minutes of 2X EXP

- Rokakaka, 2 Mysterious Arrows, and 20 minutes of 2X EXP Star Code Infernasu - Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow, and 20 minutes of 2X EXP

- Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow, and 20 minutes of 2X EXP THIS UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN - Pure Rokakaka, Rokakaka, and Mysterious Arrow

What are Your Bizarre Adventure codes?

Codes came to Your Bizarre Adventure in January of 2021. They can be used to gain items and effects in game for free, like arrows, Rokakaka and more. A lot of the codes provide Rokakaka: different coloured fruits that allow players to reset their Stands and other abilities. New codes will be released with each update to the game.

How do I redeem codes in Your Bizarre Adventure?

To redeem YBA codes, simply go to the settings page, and enter the codes into the box labelled 'Enter A Code To Redeem Here'. Then, you'll get the rewards!

