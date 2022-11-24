Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gimmighoul Coins Locations: How to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo

As you explore the vast open-world of Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll find that there are dozens of all-new Gen 9 Pokemon to find, alongside unique evolutions of older Pokemon. It’s all rather exciting, but perhaps one of the most intriguing Pokemon of them all is no other than the coin chest Pokemon, Gimmighoul.

Once this strange Pokemon piques your curiosity, bid farewell to your free time. If you want to evolve it, its requirements are nothing short of an absolute waste of time. Am I, and many others, going to go to these extreme lengths to evolve Gimmighoul anyway? Of course we are, because who doesn't want a Gholdengo to flex?

With that in mind, in this guide we explain where to find Gimmighoul and Gimmighoul Coins, and how to evolve it into Gholdengo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Gimmighoul locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Being the illusive Pokemon that it is, Gimmighoul’s location can’t be sought out using the Pokedex after a single encounter. Instead, you have to go out there and explore Paldea.

That said, these guys can reside anywhere, but I’ve found the majority of them by ruins across Paldea. My first Ghimmighoul was encountered in the ruins of Asado Desert. It’s also worth noting that they appear in two forms: Chest and Roaming.

Here's a Roaming Gimmighoul I found in Asado Desert. As you can see, it loves to hide out of sight.

Chest form is as it sounds, and will appear as Gimmighoul inside of a chest. You can actively battle and catch this form, too. On the other hand, roaming form will feature a little, bug-eyed Gimmighoul on its own, and you can’t battle with this form.

Instead, if you approach Gimmighoul in Roaming form and interact with it, it’ll give you a Ghimmighoul coin and vanish. This is important for how we evolve the Chest form of Gimmighoul.

How to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Ghimmighoul has a rather flashy evolution, known as Gholdengo. That said, it takes a lot of work to acquire this sleek, golden Pokemon.

Once you’ve caught yourself a Gimmighoul, you’ll need to explore Paldea finding even more and acquiring Gimmighoul Coins from them.

After acquiring 999 Gimmighoul Coins, which suddenly made me feel grateful that Spiritomb in Pokemon Legends: Arceus only required 108 spirits, all you need to do is have Gimmighoul in your party and level it up. Then, you’ll have yourself a Gholdengo at long last.

Where to find Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You’ll find Gimmighoul Coins wherever you can find a Roaming Gimmighoul. As mentioned earlier, all you need to do is interact with these small, alien fellas, and they’ll grant you an amount of coins.

Check how many coins you have under 'TM Materials' in your bag. I definitely thought I had more than this... so the grind continues.

That said, you have to find 999 of these coins, so where’s best to look for Gimmighoul?

Catch or defeat Chest form Gimmighoul

Speak with NPC’s - sometimes, they’ll gift you Gimmighoul Coins.

By ruins

By signposts

By rocks and other environmental decor

Glowing gold spots in the ground

When exploring Paldea and hunting for Gimmighoul Coins, also be sure to turn the volume up. These guys have a very distinct sound that’ll help you know when you’re nearby!

Good luck with evolving your Gimmighoul into Gholdengo. I am still tirelessly working on evolving mine! For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, be sure to check out where to find Slaking, Eevee, and all-new Electric-type, Bellibolt!