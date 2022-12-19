Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new Tera Raid events include Cinderace and Delibird

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has announced its next Tera Raid events, and this time, players will be able to face off against Cinderace and Delibird. More specifically, Cinderace will be part of a seven-star Tera Raid, while you’ll have your chance to encounter and catch Delibird in lower level, one to five-star Tera Raids.

Which starter did you choose?

The Delibird Tera Raid event will run during Christmas, starting on December 23 and concluding on December 25. They’ll be found across Paldea in Tera Raids with a star-rating of one to five, and they do not have a permanent, set Tera-Type.

Delibird is an Ice/Flying-type Pokemon, making it weak to Fire, Electric, and Steel-type moves. It’s also significantly weak to Rock-type moves, so keep that in mind when choosing which Pokemon to take with you. That said, Delibird shouldn’t be too much of a challenge all-in-all.

The Cinderace Tera Raid event will run closer to the New Year, kicking off on December 30 and coming to an end two weeks later on January 15, 2023. This Tera Raid will be a seven-star event, with Cinderace also being a Fighting Tera-type during the battle.

This Cinderace will be particularly weak to Psychic, Ghost, and Fairy-type moves. Ghost-types have the extra advantage here, however, as they will remain unaffected by any Fighting-type move that the Cinderace may use.

These two events follow the Charizard Tera Raid event, which occurred twice throughout the past month and finally concluded yesterday. It appears that Tera Raids are a great way for adding Pokemon to your party that you may never find around Paldea, and I can only wonder which Pokemon might be introduced to the game next.

Will you be catching Cinderace this Christmas? Or have you other plans that don’t involve Pokemon? Let us know.