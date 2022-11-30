Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Charizard Tera Raid event: release time and guide

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ve no doubt discovered the fun there is to be had with Tera Raids. These battles let you team up with friends to take on strong, terastallised Pokemon, and if beaten, allow you an easy catch. That said, Tera Raid events are giving the players opportunity to catch Pokemon they might normally struggle to catch, or in the latest instance, catch a Pokemon that isn't in the game: Charizard.

There’s no argument about whether Charizard is one of the most popular Pokemon out there. This Fire-type is known for its unparalleled fiery power, being the face of the first Western Pokemon game — Pokemon Red — and also for being one of the most valuable Pokemon cards out there. This just so happens to be the same shiny first edition shadowless card that Logan Paul had encrusted with diamonds.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the Dragon Charizard Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Dragon Charizard Tera Raid event release time in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

What makes the Charizard Tera Raid event particularly special in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is not just the fact that Charizard can’t be caught naturally across Paldea. During the event, the Charizard that appears will have a Dragon Tera-Type, which can shape up to be a pretty powerful Pokemon when caught.

The Dragon Charizard Tera Raid event will appear as seven-star raid during December 2022. There will be two periods of time in which players can hunt down the Pokemon, and those dates are as follows:

December 1 - December 4

December 15 - December 18

Both events will begin at 19:00 EST / 00:00 GMT, and will finish at 18:59 EST / 23:59 GMT, and players need to have completed the main story and have unlocked six-star raids in advance.

So, if you’re busy this coming weekend or need to train your Pokemon some more, you need not fear of missing out on your chance to catch a Charizard!

How to catch Dragon Charizard during the Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A seven-star raid against a Dragon Charizard will be no easy feat, and fortunately you will have three more players on your team to help out, also vying to trap Charizard in a Poke Ball.

That said, you can be prepared by knowing which weaknesses this Charizard will have, and which of your Pokemon will be strongest against it. As a Dragon Tera-Type, Charizard’s weaknesses will be Fairy, Ice, and Dragon-types. Offensively, this Charizard won’t be too great against Steel-types.

Additionally, it’s safe to assume that this Charizard may have Fire and Flying-type moves in its roster. Flying-type moves will be strong against Bug, Grass, and Fighting, while Fire-type moves will hit Bug, Steel, Grass, and Ice-types harder.

This Charizard also comes with a title!

With all of this in mind, the best Pokemon-type to take with you to the Charizard Tera Raid event is a Fairy-type. It will not be susceptible to the strengths of this Charizard’s moves, it’s completely immune to Dragon-type attacks, and its Fairy-type attacks will pack a punch against it.

Personally, I might push my luck and attempt to take Tinkaton despite it’s Fairy/Steel-typing because it’s my favourite Fairy-type so far. However, there are Paradox Pokemon such as Flutter Mane (Ghost/Fairy-type) and Scream Tail (Fairy/Psychic-type) that will prove to be strong picks against this unique Pokemon, with no weaknesses to its moves and Fairy-type attacks to utilise.

That said, both of those ancient ‘mons are exclusive to Scarlet, so you may need to do a little trading if you want to take the best Pokemon possible.

Alternatively, some of the other strongest Fairy-types to found around Paldea are Sylveon, Florges, Grimmsnarl, and even Mimikyu. Don’t forget, you can also make the most of TMs and Bottle Caps to ensure your Pokemon are as strong as can be.

