Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Shards: How to change Tera Type

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, much like its predecessor Sword and Shield, introduces a new mechanic to gameplay that makes your Pokemon even more tough. This is called terastallizing, and while it’s easy enough to charge up your Pokemon and have them unleash carnage, it does raise a lot of questions.

Throughout Paldea, and particularly during Tera Raids that you’ll regularly find, you’ll get Tera Shards. You’re not told how to use these, nor are you told how to switch up your Pokemon’s Tera Type.

That said, in this guide we’re going to explain how to use Tera Shards and change a Pokemon’s Tera Type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What are Tera Types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Your Pokemon’s Tera Type will essentially change the Pokemon’s typing altogether, allowing you to change its strengths and weaknesses on a whim, and make moves of a different type more powerful. Pokemon with a Tera Type that matches its species type witll get a further same-type attack bonus. This can lead to some fascinating combinations, and very powerful Pokemon.

Let’s take my Jolteon as an example. My Jolteon is a Electric-type Pokemon, but a Normal Tera Type. In its normal form, Jolteon will be weak to Ground-type moves, but strong against Flying and Water-types.

After terrasatallising into a Normal Tera Type, Jolteon will then be weak to Fighting-types instead, while strong against no types. In this form, any Normal-type moves will get the same type attack bonus, instead of Electric-type moves.

While terrastallised, Jolteon will instead be strong against no types whatsoever, rather than being strong against Ground-types. That said, it’s Normal-type moves will deal a same-type attack bonus. It can still use Electric moves, but they will not have the same-type attack bonus any more.

Simply put, terastallising changes your Pokemon’s type in battle, making the mechanic great in a pinch (and fantastic for going up against the dual-type Pokemon that the Elite Four have).

As you might’ve noticed, Jolteon terrastallising into a Normal-type sucks, and that’s why we’re going to change it!

How to change Tera Type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Changing the Tera Type of your Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet is where Tera Shards come in. Essentially, you’ll need to acquire 50 Tera Shards of the same type to be able to change your Pokemon’s Tera Type into that specific typing.

So, let’s say I want to change Jolteon’s Tera Type to Fighting. I would need 50 Fighting Tera Shards first. Once you have all the shards you need, and have defeated the Normal Gym Leader, Larry, you can go about changing Tera Types of Pokemon.

To do so, simply head to Treasure Eatery in Medali (where you completed the Normal Gym Battle) and speak with the sushi chef at the bar. They’ll be able to switch up your Pokemon's Tera Types any time you want, provided you have enough Tera Shards.

How to find Tera Shards in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Now, we know how Tera Types work and how to change them, so here comes the hard part: grinding for Tera Shards. Acquiring 50 of them can take a significant amount of work, so be prepared!

There are a few ways that you can find and earn Tera Shards in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and they’re as follows:

Collect from Pokeballs and glowing spots around the overworld.

Complete Tera Raids - Higher star raids will reward you with more shards.

Participate in clases at school.

That’s it when it comes to changing the Tera Type of your Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. For more help with your Paldean adventure, be sure to check out how to find an Eevee, and how to breed if you want all the Eeveelutions in your Pokedex.