Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Normal Gym Test: What is the Secret Menu Item Recipe?

If you want to face the Normal-type Gym, you’ll need to order a super secret sandwich first.
Guide by Kelsey Raynor
As you venture around the open-world of Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll no doubt be making your way through Victory Road and each of its Gym Leaders. Each gym is accompanied by a test, and while many of these are easy enough, the Normal Gym Test is somewhat of a riddle.

Before you can begin to take on the Normal Gym Leader, Larry, you’ll need to order a special sandwich using a Secret Menu Item recipe. You’ll need to battle with trainers around Medali to acquire new clues and work the recipe out. It’s the most work any Gym Test will require of you, and I think that’s the point, considering Larry appears to be a miserable workaholic.

Without further ado, here’s how to figure out the Secret Menu Recipe for the Normal Gym Test in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Normal Gym Test Clues in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re looking to complete the Normal Gym Test with as little help as possible, but want to cut out the middleman that is multiple Pokemon Trainers, we’ve noted where to find each trainer and what their clue is in this section.

A player stands outside of the Treasure Eatery in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The first clue will be given to you by the NPC inside Treasure Eatery, while the other three clues can be acquired by battling and then speaking with 3 Trainers around the city. You’ll find these in front of the gym, around the side of the gym, and in front of the sandwich shop. Their clues are as follows:

  1. “Find out how the regulars season their dishes” - Speak with Larry at the bar inside Treasure Eatery.
  2. “The odd one out at one of the ice cream stands” - Look for the 'odd item out' on the ice cream stand menu.
  3. “Listen really closely to the blue bird Pokemon” - Look for the NPC who has a Squeakabilly on top of their head, and listen to what it says.
  4. “A dark spot surrounded by stairs” - Head to the Ampitheater, where you'll find a spot that says a part of the recipe.

By heading to where each clue leads you and checking out the area or speaking with an NPC, you’ll acquire all the details you need to put together the Secret Menu Recipe.

On the other hand, if you just want the answer to the test or still can’t quite figure the Secret Menu Recipe out, we’ve detailed this below.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Secret Menu Item Recipe Answer

The Secret Menu Item Recipe in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is:

  1. Grilled Rice Balls
  2. Fire Blast, Extra Crispy
  3. Medium
  4. Lemon
A player selects Grilled rice balls as part of a Secret Menu Recipe in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Treasure Eatery

The Secret Menu Recipe for the Normal Gym Test is certainly a strange one that I’m not sure I’d eat myself, but if the locals love it so much, then it has to be good.

Order this, eat it all up, and speak to the Gym Staffer when you’re finally ready to take on Normal Gym Leader, Larry.

Solving the Normal Gym Test is that simple, and now you’re well on your way with your Paldean adventure. When you’re finished facing Larry, be sure to check out how to catch an Eevee, and how to breed your ‘mons if you’re looking for IV-perfect Pokemon.

