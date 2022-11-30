How to change clothes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is something you migh want to do sooner, rather than later, since the academy uniform isn’t quite the height of fashion. Your options are limited initially, but once you get a bit of traveling under your belt – and cash in your wallet – you can switch up your style into something a bit less stuffy and academic.

Most clothing stores are only located in Paldea’s major population centers, so you’re limited to Mesagoza for your first few hours.

If you’re keen to change your clothes fast, though, you can just ignore the main story and head to Levincia and Cascarrafa before doing anything else thanks to Scarlet and Violet’s open world.

Press “left” on the direction pad to open the clothes menu. It may take a few seconds after you press the button for the menu to load and a further few seconds for your character to actually appear.

When you first start your Paldean adventure, you have four outfit options available, all seasonal variations of your school uniform. Spring adds pants to the mix, summer is shorts weather – they’re comfy and easy to wear – while winter sees you don a blazer.

If you want more, you’ll have to shell out for it.

The big three cities – Mesagoza, Levincia, and Cascarrafa – have several clothing shops you can get clothes and accessories from. There are usually more options for buying hats, shoes, and bags than there are for proper shirts and pants, but those exist too.

Here’s where you can look for a fresh fit. Note that some of these are lumped together under the broader label “Fashion Street” on your map, but you can check the window displays to figure out what’s in store.

Mesagoza clothing shops

Rough and Tough (general clothing)

Capbourg (hats)

Bagin’s (bags)

Zapaldea (shoes)

Sock Quarter (socks, of course)

Spec Shack (glasses)

Levincia clothing shops

Rough and Tough (general clothing)

Seguro Style (general clothing)

Veracidad (general clothing)

Capbourg (hats)

Bagin’s (bags)

Zapaldea (shoes)

Sock Quarter (socks, of course)

Spec Shack (glasses)

Cascarrafa

Rough and Tough (general clothing)

Seguro Style (general clothing)

Veracidad (general clothing)

Capbourg (hats)

Bagin’s (bags)

Zapaldea (shoes)

Sock Quarter (socks, of course)

Spec Shack (glasses)

