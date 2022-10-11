Pokemon Scarlet and Violet look to include creatures from Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will feature Pokemon from Legends Arceus it seems.

That's according to Pokemon Database which lists Kleavor, Overquil, and Ursaluna as returning Pokemon (thanks, reddit, via GamesRadar).

Eagle-eyed viwers spotted what appeared to be the Hisuian evolution of Zoroark earlier this year in a trailer, but Nintendo has yet to confirm whether any of the Arecus Pokemon will be in the game.

It is also being said around the internet campfire that some Pokemon will only make it into Scarlet or Violet if transferred through Pokemon Home.

Even if only a few of Gen 8 make it into the game, Nintendo has revealed some of the Pokemon to expect with Gen 9. These include Cetitan, Fidough, Firagiraf, Fuecoco, Grafaiai, Klawf, Lechonk, Quaxly, Sprigatito, and Wiglett.

Of course, there will also be new forms of previously discovered Pokemon such as Wooper and then there's the Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet releases on November 18 for Switch.