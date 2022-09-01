Grafaiai is a new Pokemon coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet , and it likes to spit poison

A new Pokemon has been revealed for the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Called Grafaiai, the toxic monkey Pokemon is a Normal/Poison-type with the abilities Unburden and Poison Touch.

It apparently likes to claim territory by painting trees in the area. How this works is the nocturnal Pokemon licks its hands and fingers to cover them in poison. It then uses this poison paint on the trees, which in turn paralyzes Bug Pokemon drawn to the saliva’s sweet, fragrant scent.

The Pokemon is a loner and is said to be rather moody with a "fastidious disposition" as it tends to get into territorial arguments with other Pokemon.

Grafaiai specializes in using its poisonous saliva which changes color depending on what the Pokemon eats. When it attacks, it spits at foes or slashes them after coating its claws with its saliva.

You can expect the Pokemon to appear when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is released on November 18.