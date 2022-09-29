Garden Eel Pokemon Wiglett detailed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Quick bit of news for you: Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have provided more information on Wiglett, the Pokemon revealed yesterday for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

This newly discovered Pokemon lives in the Paldea region and is known as a Garden Eel Pokemon. It may look like Diglett, but it’s a different species. It is a Water-type and features the abilities Gooey and Rattled.

Wiglett Knows How to Make a Splash - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Boasting an exceptional sense of smell, Wiglett can pick up scents from over 60 feet away. It has a skittish disposition and is constantly cautious of its surroundings. When it notices the scent of other Pokemon, it burrows into the sand to conceal itself.

The creature pokes a part of its body out of the sand to feed in the ocean. It’s still unclear what the rest of its body, hidden in the sand, is like or how long it might be. It’s said that Wiglett’s resemblance to Diglett might be a mere coincidence, a result of its adaptation to its environment.

Wiglett will appear in both games when Scarlet and Violet are released on November 18 for Switch.