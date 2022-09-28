Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will feature a new Pokemon called Wiglett

The Pokemon Company today aired a special showcase for the Pokemon World Ecological Society during which time it exhibited clips and provided new details for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

During the showcase, new interactions, as well as a new set of returning Pokemon, were shown, but the big news out of it was the reveal of a new Pokemon called Wiglett.

As reported by Serebii, the Pokemon looks similar to Diglett, but it is a different creature. According to the Ecological Society, while it may look like a Paldean form of Diglett, it’s not.

From what the PWES showed during the segment, it seems the Pokemon will appear near beaches.

And that's all we know about the creature, presently. We expect The Pokemon Company or Nintendo to provide more information on the Pokemon rather soon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet releases on November 18.