Pokémon Presents airing later this week featuring Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and more

A new Pokémon Presents is on the way later this week, which will provide "updates on Pokémon apps and video games, including Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet."

The Presents is set to air August 3, 2pm BST/ 3pm CEST/ 9am EST, and will give fans a new update on the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Last time we saw anything of the latest generation of games was back in June, where we received confirmation the game would be coming out November 18.

It's pretty likely we'll see some general updates for titles likeand, as the announcement did mention apps. For some reason we haven't heard anything aboutsince its announcement, so either someone atdoesn't find falling asleep with Pokémon all that comforting, or it's a much more intense experience than previously thought (or it just got cancelled).

There's also that Detective Pikachu sequel for the Switch that was revealed around the same time as Pokémon Sleep, which we have also heard nothing about since it was announced three years ago.

Fans are also wondering if we'll finally see the reveal of a new Eevee. Part of this belief is spurred on by the fact that one of the main characters in the current run of the anime Chloe, has an unevolved Eevee, and in most cases when one of the main cast had an Eevee in the anime, it would evolve into the newly introduced evolution as a form of promotion.

Obviously we can't know for certain if a new evolution will be revealed, but the most recent one was with Sylveon in Pokémon X and Y, which is coming up to a decade old now.

Outside of that, there's always room for some surprises, so we'll have to wait and see what's confirmed. Though it is important to note that the announcement does specify "updates" rather than anything new, so go in with low expectations of anything completely new.