Pokemon Go welcomes Zorua and Zoroark into the fold

Pokemon Go continues to celebrate the season with dark and ghost Pokemon, and it's getting into the spirit even more with a new PokeDex entry.

As of yesterday, players now have a chance to catch Zorua, the Generation 5 black and red fox. Zorua behaves like Ditto because you may think you have captured a particular creature, but it instead turns into the Tricky Fox Pokemon.

Once you earn 50 Zarua candy, you'll be able to evolve it into Zoroark, the Illusion Fox Pokemon.

Part two of the Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 event kicked off on October 27 and continues through November 1. During this time, you will find the following Pokemon appearing more in the wild, and some may even be shiny:

Pikachu wearing a Halloween Mischief costume

Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume

Zubat

Haunter

Spinarak

Murkrow

Misdreavus

Sableye

Shuppet

Dusclops

Piplup wearing a Halloween Mischief costume

Yamask

Zorua

Golett

Phantump

Pumpkaboo wearing a Spooky Festival costume

Origin Forme Giratina has replaced Altered Forme Giratina, and Mega Banette is still the Mega Raid boss.

In case you haven't logged in during the festivities, the in-game shop is now carrying new costumes. There's the Dusclops Costume and Headwrap, a Zubat Headband, and a Zorua Onesie.

Have fun.