Get your Bagon with this eye-wateringly expensive Dragonite Pokemon x Fendi handbag

How better to ring in the Year of the Dragon than with a £4200/$5300 Fendi x Pokemon Dragonite handbag? But I hope your Meowth has learned Pay Day.

The handbag is just one piece in a larger collection that’s a three-way collaboration between Fendi, Fragment Design and Pokemon. The wider range also includes t-shirts, hoodies, purses, PJs and jewelry - all featuring Dratini, Dragonair and Dragonite.

The Dragonair earrings are pretty sick.

Gold-colored brass, RIP | Image credit: Fendi

This is just the latest in what’s now a trend for high fashion gaming collaborations. Loewe made pixel-art a runway look, Versace designed clothes for Need For Speed Unbound, and there has even been a Gucci game in Roblox.

The luxury Italian house Fendi is part of the monolithic LVMH conglomerate, parent company of fashion brands like Dior, Givenchy, Loewe and Kenzo, jewelers like Bulgari and Tiffany, and posh thirst quenchers like Moet and Hennessey (LVMH stands for Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey, if you were wondering).

Fragment Design, or FRGMNT as it’s stylized here, is the brainchild of legendary streetwear OG Hiroshi Fujiwara, who’s best known for creating some of the most sought after collabs with the likes of Nike, Louis Vuitton and just about everyone else.

Alongside the physical collaboration items, you can also grab the cap, hoodie and t-shirt for your character avatar in Pokemon GO, but only if you don’t mention how similar the monogram motif looks to the much-maligned Burberry cap.

Image credit: Niantic/Fendi

It’s not the first time Fujiwara and Fragment has collaborated with Pokemon though, or even their first collab with Pokemon Go. All the way back in the distant lands of 2018, trainers could catch Pikachus wearing hats adorned with Fragment’s double lightning bolt logo, while free avatar t-shirts and hats were also dished out to players.

Those black caps and Pikachu-themed shirts were a bit more subtle, but that’s logomania for you.

