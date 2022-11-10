Bin your crusty old Zelda t-shirt, Loewe has finally made gamer fashion cool

A new Loewe fashion show has shown of a range off pixel-art apparel, which look so alike to the in-game aesthetics we’ve gotten used to over the years that at first glance, it looks photoshopped. However Look 19 and Look 34 in the Loewe Spring Collection 2023 are very real, and mind blowing.

The show itself had a wide selection of different looks, pushing boundaries in a variety of areas of modern apparel with clothing from the hands and mind of JW Anderson. The show was paired with prodding questions on “the fakeness behind our screens", according to a write up on the Vogue Runway website.

League of Legends recently had Lil Nas X, a very fashionable person I've been told.

In regard to the pixelated tops and trousers, Anderson offered an artistic description of his work, calling them, “this odd illusion that suddenly breaks the pattern”. It’s true, the clothing seems to literally jump off the frame, almost on another virtual layer above the background and fleshy features of the model. It is far and away a more impressive piece than those kids Minecraft creeper tees you see sold all over the place.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen big fashion brands and fashionistas explore the world of video games. Back in 2019, Louis Vuitton teamed up with League of Legends to create a limited digital fashion collection, plus Fortnite had its own high fashion collaboration with their BALENCIAGA in-game collection.

The reason why is almost certainly money, as you could imagine. Not only are gamers getting older all the time and earning more money (hopefully), they’re now having kids who might want some fancy expensive and fashionable clothing. As for the pixelated clothing shown off in the Loewe Spring 2023 collection, there’s no word on whether they’ll go up for sale. However, if they do, they’ll be very pricy, so keep that in mind if you’re eager to get one.

What do you think of the pieces? Let us know below, as well as whether you’d be caught wearing any of the pieces.