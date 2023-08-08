Get ready to catch Pokemon from the Paldea region in Pokemon Go

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company announced today that additional Pokemon are coming to Pokemon Go in September.

The Pokemon will be from the Paldea Region, which is the setting for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Go Paldea region teaser for September.

While Niantic didn't go into specifics, it did see fit to release a teaser trailer, of sorts, showing nothing other than sneakers and other shoes. We're assuming this has something to do with walking, as the company has been pushing that hard of late with quests.

There were a few Pokemon shadows shown outside the house door, but you can't tell which Pokemon they are - unless you have a keen eye and played Scarlet and Violet.

It is not known at present the number of Pokemon we can expect from the Paldea region.

The next Pokemon coming to the game will be Passimian, the Teamwork Pokemon. This creature is coming to the game as part of the Pokemon World Championships Celebration August 11-15.

After that, Diancie (and Mega Diancie) will be added to the game as part of Pokemon Go Fest 2023. This event will also see the debut of Mega Rayquaza (yes!).

Most recently, Zygarde's 10% Forme was added to Pokemon Go; however, if you acquire enough cells from following routes in the game, you can gather enough cells to turn the Pokemon into its 50% Forme, which is its standard form. The third version, Zygarde Complete Forme, can also be obtained if you collect enough cells.

Hopefully, the new Paldea Pokemon will be catchable, as the last time Niantic released a hatch-only Pokemon, it didn't turn out too well for most players. That Pokemon was Larvesta, and apparently, the hatch rate for this particular creature comes in at less than 1%.

While a feeling of excitement when catching or hatching a rare Pokemon is fun, that hatch rate is a bit silly, in our opinion. It's hard enough to fill your Pokedex when there are regional creatures you will likely encounter (looking at you, Sigilyph) without making the hatch rate ridiculously low, and here we thought getting a female Salandit to hatch (which is the only way to evolve it) was bad enough - and don't even get us started on trying to find a pink Shellos.

All that aside, it's fantastic we're getting new Pokemon. Hopefully, we won't have to jump through too many hoops to get them, and if they are only hatchable, let's cross our fingers the hatch rate is fair.