Pokemon Go to celebrate the release of Pokemon Horizons: The Series with a new event in March

A new event kicks off in Pokemon Go next week to celebrate the release of Pokemon Horizons: The Series in various countries and regions.

The event will also debut a Pokemon new to the game: Gen 9’s Charcadet. Introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Paldea region Pokemon is a Fire-type that evolves into two different forms. One is Armarouge, a Fire/Psychic-type, and the other is the Fire/Ghost-type Ceruledge.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event Get ready to celebrate Pokémon Horizons: The Series with a sepciak event in Pokemon Go.

To evolve Charcadet into these forms, you will need to make the Pokemon your buddy and battle other Pokemon. To evolve Charcadet into Armarouge, you will need to defeat 30 Psychic-type Pokemon, and the Ceruledge evolution requires you to defeat 30 Ghost-types.

You will be able to catch Charcadet in the wild or by hatching it from 2km, 5km, and 10km eggs. After the event ends, the Pokemon will stay in 10km eggs.

During the event, you can catch Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat, and the Pokemon will know the move Volt Tackle. Pokemon and human characters from the Pokemon Horizons series will also appear in snapshots.

Event bonuses include 2x XP for hatching Pokemon, PokeStop Showcases will open back up, and Team Go Rocket balloons will appear more frequently.

If you want to hatch a bunch of eggs, the expensive incubators will net not only Charcadet, but the usual Pokemon available in 2km, 5km, and 10km eggs for this season.

In the wild, you can expect the following Pokemon to appear more frequently: Fuecoco, Nosepass*, Pawmi, Quaxly, Scyther*, and Sprigatito. You may also encounter Alolan Grimer*, Beldum*, and Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat*. Pokemon denoted with a star can also appear shiny.

One-Star raids will feature Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat*, Rhyhorn*, and Rockruff*, while Chansey*, Noctowl, and Metagross will be in Three-Star raids. Information on Pokemon in Five-Star raids was not available as of press time.

Finally, Event-themed Field Research task encounters are Fuecoco, Golduck, Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat*, Quaxly, Rockruff*, Skarmory*, and Sprigatito.

The Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event runs March 5-11.

If you live in the US, Pokemon Horizons: The Series will air on Netflix starting March 7. For fans in the UK, it will be available on BBC iPlayer. Those who reside in other regions should check for availability information with their local provider.