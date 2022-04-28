Pokemon Go Fest 2022 tickets are now available - here's everything you need to know about the event

As you know, Pokemon Go Fest 2022 will take place June 4-5, and today, Niantic Labs has announced what to expect over the course of the weekend.

If you play Pokemon Go, you'll have the chance to encounter the Mythical Pokemon Shaymin during the event. On the second day, a certain Pokemon will be making its debut in five-star Raids and to help you catch it, you will be able to acquire up to nine Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms.

Here's everything you need to know about Pokemon Fest 2022:

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 - Day One

On day one, June 4 from 10am to 6pm local time, all Trainers will enjoy the following features regardless of whether they have an event ticket. These features include four rotating habitat hours where different Pokemon will appear each hour and themed confetti will appear on the map.

For the first time in Pokemon Go, you’ll be able to encounter Shiny Shroomish, Shiny Numel, Shiny Karrablast, Shiny Axew, and Shiny Shelmet. Personally, we really want a Shiny Axew. Heck, we just want one in general. It never seems to hatch for us.

The habitats include City, Plains, Rainforest and Tundra. The following Pokemon, many of which can be shiny, will be appearing more frequently in the wild in specific habitats.

City

Magnemite

Alolan Grimer

Hitmonchan

Baltoy

Trash Cloak Burmy

Bronzor

Pidove

Trubbish

Gothita

Golett

Litten

Costumed Pikachu (if you're lucky)

Galarian Weezing (if you're lucky)

Plains

Girafarig

Dunsparce

Larvitar

Numel

Trapinch

Buizel

Patrat

Drilbur

Shelmet

Rufflet

Litleo

Costumed Pikachu (if you're lucky)

Axew (if you're lucky)

Rainforest

Mudkip

Seedot

Shroomish

Slakoth

Turtwig

Chimchar

Venipede

Karrablast

Binacle

Skrelp

Rowlet

Costumed Pikachu (if you're lucky)

Pancham (if you're lucky)

Tundra

Omanyte

Swinub

Wingull

Meditite

Wailmer

Spheal

Piplup

Vanillite

Cubchoo

Bergmite

Popplio

Costumed Pikachu (if you're lucky)

Galarian Darumaka (if you're lucky)

If you don't run into Costumed Pikachu and Axew in the wild, both will be appearing in one-star Raids.

For ticket holders, on June 4, Trainers will be tasked with conducting Special Research related to the Mythicl Pokemon Shaymin. With the research, you will encounter Land Forme Shaymin and earn rewards such as an event-exclusive avatar item and a special avatar pose. Also, if you take up to five snapshots during event hours on Saturday, you may find a surprise.

You will also be faced with making a decision with the Special Research: you will be choosing between Relaxed, Standard, and Master difficulty levels. The difficulty level you select will affect which sticker you receive as a reward, but will otherwise not change your Special Research rewards.

Another choice will be choosing between Catch, Explore, or Battle when it comes to how you like to play. Special Research tasks will change accordingly to your choice.

In addition to Pokemon featured during each habitat hour, the following Pokemon will be attracted to Incense if you have an event ticket - and some will be shiny:

City - Galarian Weezing, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, Klink

Plains - Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, Torkoal, Axew

Rainforest - Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, Tropius, Pancham

Tundra - Galarian Mr. Mime, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, Galarian Darumaka

For the first time in Pokemon Go, you’ll be able to encounter Shiny Unown B, if you’re lucky, and you will be able to make progress on your Elite Collector medal with four Collection Challenges themed after a habitat hour.

Also, the Global Challenge Arena is back. If you have a ticket, you will work together with other Trainers to complete a collaborative challenge each hour. If it succeeds, you’ll earn a bonus for the remainder of the hour.

And finally on day one, during event hours, you’ll have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokemon in the wild when using Incense. Your chances will be better on Saturday than on Sunday.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 - Day Two

On Sunday, June 5 from 10am to 6pm local time, everyone can enjoy The Global Challenge Arena, a certain Pokemon making its debut in five-star Raids, claim a short Special Research Story, and every Pokemon featured on Saturday will be appearing again on Sunday during event hours.

Once again, Costumed Pikachu and Axew will be appearing in one-star Raids, and both have a chance at being shiny.

Ticket holders will be able to particiapte in an additional Special Research story after completing the short Special Research story available to all Trainers. Once completed, you will be rewarded and make contact with a special Pokemon. Also, if you take up to five snapshots during event hours on Sunday, you may find a surprise.

Every Pokemon attracted to Incense on Saturday will be attracted to Incense once again on Sunday, and Team Go Rocket balloons will appear more frequently, and you’ll earn twice the Mysterious Components when you defeat Grunts.

More details

Tickets for Pokemon Go Fest 2022 are available now for $14.99 or your regional equivalent, and include access to event gameplay on both Saturday and Sunday. Each event day will feature a different experience, and the ticket includes access to the special finale event taking place on Saturday, August 27. Stand-alone finale tickets will be available at a later date for $10.99 or your regional equivalent.

Details on the the Grand Finale haven't been provided just yet.

In person events will also be taking place this summer in select cities on certain days.

If you live in Berlin, Germany, the in-person event will take place July 1-3, those who live in Seattle, Washington can enjoy spending a couple of days with others July 22-24, and those who live in Sapporo, Japan can participate with others on August 5-7.

Sounds like a busy but fun time for all this summer, so mark some time off your calendars and get out there and catch some Pokemon.