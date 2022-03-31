If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Pokemon Go Fest 2022 will take place both remotely and in-person this year

The two-day festival is back and a grand finale will take place a few months later.
Stephany Nunneley
News by Stephany Nunneley
Published on

Pokemon Go players will want to mark space off on their calendars for June 4 and June 5, because that's when this year's Pokemon Go Fest takes place.

The two-day global event will take place Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 and a bonus finale event will be held on Saturday, August 27.

For those who prefer to do their Pokemoning in person, Pokemon Go Fest will also be a live event during the months of July and August in Germany, the US, and Japan.

The in-person event will take place July 1-3 in Berlin, Germany; July 22-24 in Seattle, WA; and August 5-7 in Sapporo, Japan.

It’s been nearly three years since Pokemon Go Fest 2019 was brought to life in Dortmund, Chicago, and Yokohama and folks all over the globe have enjoyed the day remotely with various quests and fun surprises.

Last year, Pokemon Go Fest was held July 17-18, and featured hourly habitats, hourly raids, Pokemon wearing special costumes, Pokemon related to music, it saw the debut of new shiny versions, and ticket holders worked together on the Global Challenge Arena.

There were Collection Challenges to complete, an extra 10K XP was handed out during raids, players were able to earn 10 Raid Passes by spinning discs, there was Timed Research, a free event bundle was available in the store, event-exclusive Field Research tasks, special on-map visual effects, and much more.

Niantic hasn't shared any information on this year's event, but once the news is out, we'll be sure to let you know what to expect.

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

