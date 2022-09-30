Pokemon Go's Evolving Stars event will see the debut of Cosmoem

Pokemon Go players can soon participate in the Evolving Stars event which kicks off next week and runs October 5-11.

The Season of Light already debuted the Pokemon Cosmog, and now its evolution Cosmoem, the Protostar Pokemon, is coming to the game.

Pokemon Go - Season of Light

Along with the addition of the new Pokemon evolution, you can also look forward to Field Research focused on Evolution and four Collection Challenges that award Evolution items.

With the Season of Light is the continuation of Cosmog’s story, and the event will open up Special Research when, upon completion, will take you on another adventure with Cosmog.

You will be able to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem by using 25 Cosmog Candy, and word has it the opportunity to encounter additional Cosmog is coming in the distant future. So if you only have the one Cosmog, go ahead and evolve it.

During the event, you can expect a Mega Gyarados Raid Day on Saturday October 8. During this day, you can receive up to five additional Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms, and will have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Gyarados.

The Evolving Stars event will also see the following Pokemon appearing more in the wild: Kakuna, Slowpoke, Pidgeotto, Drowzee, Poliwhirl, Natu, Kadabra, Ralts, Haunter, Spoink, Rhyhorn, Munna, Seadra, Woobat, Scyther, Gothita, Eevee, Solosis, Swinub, Elgyem, Ralts, Duskull, Tynamo, and Litwick. Some may even be shiny.

With raids, you can expect Slowpoke, Onix, Scyther, Porygon, and Sunken in one-star raids. Three star raids will feature Magneton, Rhydon, Togetic, and Piloswine.

Currently appearing in five star raids is Yveltal, and the Pokemon will remain active until October 8. After which, the gorgeous Xerneas will appear until October 20.

Mega Lopunny will remain in Mega raids until October 8, when it will be replaced by Mega Manectric through October 20.

Have fun, and be sure to battle as many Xerneas as you can in order to get a shiny.