Pokemon Go's Season of Light will see the debut of the Legendary Pokemon Cosmog

Pokemon Go's Season of Light kicks off tomorrow, September 1, and it sees the return of Professor Willow along with the debut of the Legendary Pokemon Cosmog.

Special Research will unlock over the Season, so make sure to keep an eye on your Research tab.

Raids during the Season of Light will feature Deoxys in Normal, Attack, Defense, and Speed forms, and the Research Breakthrough will focus on Medicham.

Various Pokemon current in the game will be appearing in the wild depending on the environment and hemisphere, and the following Pokemon will be hatching from eggs:

2km eggs

Pichu

Cleffa

Munna

Fomantis

Wimpod

And more

5km eggs

Tyrogue

Elekid

Magby

Miltank

And more

10km eggs

Tirtouga

Archen

Noibat

Rockruff

Jangmo-o

And more

Adventure Sync 5km eggs

Cranidos

Shieldon

Happiny

Munchlax

Karrablast

Shelmet

Adventure Sync 10km eggs

Dratini

Bagon

Beldum

Gible

Riolu

Goomy

Seasonal bonuses for the period will include increased damage for Pokemon participating in raids remotely, you will receive guaranteed Gifts from PokeStop spins, increased Incense effectiveness while moving, up to two free Raid Passes per day by spinning Gym Photo Discs, additional Items from Research Breakthroughs, increased Stardust reward for Research Breakthroughs, and extra Stardust from Gifts.

But wait, there's more.

On Saturday, September 3, from 11am to 2pm local time, the Psychic Spectacular event will be live, featuring Inkay. In addition, for the first time in Pokemon Go, you’ll be able to encounter Shiny Inkay if you’re lucky.

Field Research tasks leading to encounters with Inkay will be available when you spin Photo Discs at PokeStops.

The event bonus will hand out 2× Candy for catching Pokemon. During all three hours of the Limited Research event, you can encounter the following Pokemon in the wild: Alolan Rattata, Murkrow, Houndour, Poochyena, Nuzleaf, Sableye, and Purrloin. If you are lucky, you may encounter Galarian Zigzagoon - and it may even be shiny.