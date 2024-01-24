Palworld boasts over 100 Pals to find, capture, and put to work on your base. As is always the case with monster-collectors, some of these Pals are better than others, but every single Pal in Palworld has something you can make use of. From their resource drops to their Partner Skills, these Pals are more than just hard workers.

Fenglope is a rare Pal that can be quite difficult to get your hands on in Palworld. Its Alpha Pal boss fight is troublesome to find and easy to run right past, but as a mountable Pal, it is definitely worth seeking out. To help you with the quest at hand, here’s where to find Fenglope in Palworld.

Where to find Fenglope in Palworld

Fenglope can only be found in two areas in Palworld. The first involves completing an Alpha Pal boss fight with Fenglope before capturing it, while the other area is hidden in a highly-protected area where you will be hunted if you try to attack or capture any Pals.

To find the first area, you need to venture west of the starting point in Palworld, Plateau of Beginnings. You will want to continue heading west where you’ll eventually reach the Ravine Entrance and/or Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster fast travel point.

Travel from the Ascetic Falls fast travel point and into the bottom of the nearby waterfall. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

From here, continue heading west until you reach the Ascetic Falls fast travel point that is marked on the above map. Here, Fenglope will appear on your map and it’ll look as though they’re atop the nearby mountain, but they aren’t.

Fenglope can be found in a mineshaft beyond the waterfall. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

Fenglope is actually in a Mineshaft beneath the mountain. From the Ascetic Falls fast travel point, look towards the waterfall to your west. Glide over to it and head through the waterfall, and the Falls Mineshaft will be revealed to you.

Continue heading further inside and you’ll eventually be met with a Level 25 Neutral-type Fenglope who is weak to Dark-types. So, an appropriately leveled Katress or Daedream will make short work of this fight.

Fenglope will be particularly weak to Dark-type Pals. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

In our experience, once Fenglope was left with a minimal amount of health, we were able to capture them instantly using a Giga Sphere.

Fenglope can then be used to do lumbering at your base, or you can craft their saddle and use them as a mount.

For more on Palworld, have you tried capturing Anubis? If not, you can try your hand at breeding Pals and hatching their eggs to discover all new-species of Pals to pad out your Paldeck with.