Overwatch 2 is temporarily missing two heroes, and has been hit with more DDoS attacks

Bastion is unavailable, and Torbjörn is currently only available in Quick Play.
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

It’s safe to say that Overwatch 2 hasn’t had the smoothest launch since its release on October 4. On launch, servers were at full capacity while simultaneously being hit with DDoS attacks, meaning it was a long wait to get into a game you might be disconnected from.

Then, Blizzard removed its controversial SMS Protect system (for Overwatch 1 players) that was also locking out some players from jumping into all the action. There was a chat bug that saw players accidentally making purchases, and Bastion’s ultimate is completely broken.

Ultimately, Overwatch 2 is the latest in a long line of terrible game launches, beyond the initial grudges we had against the queues.

In most recent news, Blizzard is trying to amend issues, but this has resulted in two heroes being temporarily removed from the roster. As of right now, Bastion is currently unavailable in Overwatch 2 whatsoever, and we can suspect that this is while his ultimate is fixed.

In addition to this busted robot, Torbjörn is also currently unavailable in all game modes except Quick Play due to a bug affecting his abilities.

Not long after, servers went down for emergency maintenance, and the third DDoS attack on the game since launch occurred. Blizzard advised via Twitter that, “We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue.”

It appears that the attack has since been dealt with, and while Bastion and Torbjörn remain in Overwatch 2 jail for now, players should be able to jump into Overwatch 2 without issue right now. I think I’ll wait another week or two before jumping into the game again.

