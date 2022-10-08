Blizzard has fixed an Overwatch 2 chat bug that caused players to make unexpected purchases

Overwatch 2 at one point featured a bug that caused players to purchase character skins accidentally.

According to various Overwatch 2 players on reddit, the bug that caused the unexpected purchases was related to the in-game chat.

Overwatch 2 Launch Trailer

Apparently, if a player was browsing the hero gallery while typing a message in chat, keystrokes were "misinterpreted by the game as an input for navigating the menu."

"Unfortunately, unlocking a skin only takes two presses of the spacebar, something that can happen in a split second when you're pressing it dozens of times per sentence," said Reddit user Dracyoshi who accidentally unlocked Junker Queen's Plutonium skin while chatting.

The bad part about this is that Blizzard won't issue refunds for items spent using in-game currency, as all sales are final. So, it seems that those who bought an item from the store without purposely doing it may be out of luck.

However, a hotfix released on Thursday evening appears to have fixed the chat bug, so it is reportedly safe to use the in-game chat while browsing the hero gallery.

This is just the latest in a string of problems since Overwatch 2 was released earlier this week. Since Tuesday, players have reported server errors, disconnects, long queues, items and progress not carrying over from Overwatch 1, the inability to log in, and other issues.

If you are just getting started in Overwatch 2 and are trying to figure out which character to play, here's a list of the best DPS, tank and support heroes.