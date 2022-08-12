If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
MultiVersus Season 1 start date confirmed for next week, Morty coming later

MultiVersus Season 1 will launch on August 15, 2022, but – oh jeez – you're going to have to wait a little longer for Morty.
Dom Peppiatt avatar
News by Dom Peppiatt Features Editor
It's been a fairly bumpy road, but finally we have a solid release date for the first proper season of Multiversus: August 15.

A statement from the game's official account over on Twitter confirmed the new release date for the multiplatform, Smash-like fighting game, and noted that the next character – the eponymous Morty from Rick and Morty – will be available from August 23.

“We’re excited to announce Season 1 will begin on August 15 with a brand-new Battle Pass for you to earn in-game rewards!” says a tweet announcing the new date. “We can also confirm Morty will join the character roster on August 23 as part of Season 1. We look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks!”

Don't expect new modes and new content right off the bat, though; that's all coming a little bit later, as new elements of the game will be added throughout the first season.

“Quick Note: Everything we are bringing to you in Season 1 will not drop on the same day,” says a follow-up tweet. “New modes and content will be spread through the life of the Season. We'll continue to share dates on all the fun things to come!” That means that big changes, like the overhaul targeting the hitbox and hurtbox system, could drop mid-Season and not necessarily right at the start.

This follows on from the news that dropped on August 4 that confirmed the game's proper launch would be pushed back a little bit as publisher WB Games and developer Player First Games tightened some screws and got to work on the backend of the game.

For more on MultiVersus, check out why the game's mod scene may be in danger, and then make yourself feel better by reading our guide on MultiVersus mods and how to get them!

Dom Peppiatt

Features Editor

Dom is a veteran video games critic and consultant copywriter that has appeared in publications ranging from Daily Star to The Guardian. Passionate about games and the greater good they can achieve, you can usually find Dom listening to records, farting about in the kitchen, or playing Final Fantasy VIII (again).

