It might not surprise you to learn that Minecraft is pretty popular. What may be a shock, however, is that it has now amassed over a trillion views on YouTube. According to a new article published by YouTube, the video platform has confirmed that videos related to Mojang’s blocky sensation have been viewed more than a trillion times. Thanks to the game’s huge popularity, it’s taken just 12 years for videos on Minecraft to hit this particularly brain-breaking viewing record.

To celebrate this momentous milestone, YouTube has created a special music video, containing a breakdown of the Minecraft YouTube’s most prolific creators and memorable moments.

Let’s be honest – a trillion is a pretty hard number for us to parse. So, in order to make that mind-melting stat more tangible, if each of those views was just a second long, it would add up to over 30,000 years of viewing time. If you ask us, being forced to watch Minecraft videos for 30,000 years is the very definition of hell.

Still, with over 200 million copies of the game sold, this isn’t a phenomenon that shows any signs of slowing down. In fact, YouTube states that Minecraft will most likely hit the 2 trillion mark in even less time:

“As our data shows, it took around eight years for this community to generate 500 billion views, but only another two or so to double that and hit one trillion,” YouTube says. “What future heights they hit we can only guess at, but as with this milestone, it will be fun to watch it happen.”

While the base game contains to dominate gaming charts, Microsoft is still investing in its spin off: Minecraft: Dungeons with additional content.